Jennifer Askey: Bears: Boulder must prepare for all likelihoods. Recently we read that Anchorage authorities have killed four black bears that were foraging in a homeless camp on the outskirts of that city. Asheville, NC, is seeing problems as well. Boulder’s Urban Wildlife Management Plan provides specific guidance for residents on how to store trash and reduce bear and mountain lion attractants. There are significant fines for noncompliance. Yet nearly every tent set up along our creek paths and greenways is surrounded by food trash and garbage. Certainly the occupants of those tents are storing food inside as well.

BOULDER, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO