DORAL - In his first interview since returning as Director of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Freddy Ramirez speaks with CBS4 about his priorities and goals looking ahead."It is who I am," he said in an exclusive interview with CBS4's Peter D'Oench. "I have never felt like I have been somewhere. This is my identity. This uniform, this department, my police family, my community."The 51-year-old Ramirez, who has been with Miami-Dade Police since 1995, had been Miami-Dade Police Director for two years until February when he became the county's chief public safety officer and George Perez became Interim Police Director.Last week,...

DORAL, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO