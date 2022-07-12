ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood, CO

Townhomes destroyed, home damaged in Lakewood fire

By Blayke Roznowski
Denver7 News KMGH
Denver7 News KMGH
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0YCdvZ_0gchfzM600

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three townhomes were destroyed and a nearby house was damaged in an early morning fire in Lakewood Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out for a report of a fire at 16th Avenue and Routt Street in Lakewood around 2:05 a.m., according to Ronda Scholting, the public information officer with West Metro Fire Rescue. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved.

The townhomes were under construction, Scholting said. At least three units were destroyed.

Heat exposure from the fire caused the home behind the townhomes to also catch fire, according to Scholting. People were inside at the time, but they got out safely. The homeowner said the north side of the house was damaged. Hhe expects there to be some water damage and that the roof will need to be replaced. He said he was just happy he and his brother woke up in time to call 911 and get out safely.

Other neighboring homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The firefighting response has closed lanes on West Colfax Avenue between Simms and Routt streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
OutThere Colorado

17-year-old shot and killed at park in Colorado

According to the Brighton Police Department, a 17-year-old male was fatally shot and killed at the local Ken Mitchell Park at about 9:30 PM on Tuesday night. Prior to the shooting, witnesses report hearing an argument between the victim and alleged suspect, followed by gunshots. A suspect has yet to be identified and the investigation is ongoing.
BRIGHTON, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Townhomes#Water Damage#West Metro Fire Rescue
Vail Daily

Vail police release identity of body recovered from Gore Creek

The Vail Police Department has identified the body recovered from Gore Creek on Saturday, July 9, as Kendra Hull, 40, from Commerce City. Her body was discovered in the creek near the Interstate 70 park-n-ride interchange at exit 180 in East Vail at approximately 8:24 a.m. Saturday. Detectives are seeking...
VAIL, CO
OutThere Colorado

Screams for help lead to overnight rescue mission in Colorado national park

Two rescues in the same snowy area of Colorado's Rocky Mountain National Park involved more than 45 personnel over a two-day stretch. On July 10, Rocky Mountain National Park rangers were notified that a 61-year-old male from Boulder had taken a tumbling fall on a snow couloir in the Ptarmigan Fingers area above Odessa Lake. They were later notified that a 59-year-old female from Boulder had also fallen in the same area, with bystanders reporting that they heard her screams for help.
BOULDER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakewood, CO
OutThere Colorado

Woman killed by falling rock in Colorado

According to the Larimer County Sheriff's Office, a woman described as a climber was killed over the weekend when they were struck by a falling rock south of Estes Park. A report was received around noon on Saturday of an accident in the area of Lily Lake, off Twin Sisters Trail. Few details have been released aside from that the case is being investigated as an 'unattended' death and that the woman was declared deceased at the scene.
ESTES PARK, CO
FOX31 Denver

Thief drills semi tank, spills fuel into Bear Creek

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) — A large amount of fuel spilled into Bear Creek on Monday morning and caused a mess at the intersection of Dartmouth Place and Dartmouth Avenue. The spill started after someone siphoned gas from a semi-truck in Lakewood using a tool many have around the house: a drill.
LAKEWOOD, CO
Colorado Daily

North Boulder Recreation Center receives ‘threats of gun violence’

The North Boulder Recreation Center was evacuated and closed Tuesday night after receiving “threats of gun violence,” but police later found the threats were not credible. According to a Wednesday morning Facebook post by Boulder Parks and Recreation, the threats were called in to police by a manager at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
BOULDER, CO
FOX31 Denver

Crown Plaza shooting leaves 1 hospitalized

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) – An investigation is ongoing after an early Sunday morning shooting left one man hospitalized with serious injuries. At roughly 1:18 a.m. on Sunday, officers responded to a shooting at the Crown Plaza located at 15500 East 40th Ave. Once they arrived they discovered a gunshot...
AURORA, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

1 injured in structure collapse in Thornton

DENVER — One person was transported to the hospital after a structure collapse in Thornton Saturday. The Thornton Fire Department tweeted images of the scene showing a Chevy Silverado partially inside a building. The incident appears to have occurred at Extra Space Storage on Thornton Parkway near Conifer Road.
KKTV

3-year-old hit and killed by car in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A small child died in Weld County over the weekend after she was hit by a car. Dacono police rushed to a residential part of town just after 8:15 Saturday night and found a bystander giving a 3-year-old girl CPR. Officers took over trying to resuscitate the little girl, but despite their life-saving efforts, she was pronounced dead after reaching the hospital.
WELD COUNTY, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Mobile auto repair leaves single mom in the lurch

DENVER — Contact Denver7 regularly hears about bad mechanics, but now, a mobile mechanic is a new twist on what consumers should watch out for, after a pregnant mom was left without money and a still-broken car. There was a time Midori Edwards trusted everyone, but this single mother...
DENVER, CO
Denver7 News KMGH

Denver7 News KMGH

27K+
Followers
9K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Denver, Colorado news and weather from Denver7 News KMGH, updated throughout the day.

 https://denver7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy