Townhomes destroyed, home damaged in Lakewood fire

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Three townhomes were destroyed and a nearby house was damaged in an early morning fire in Lakewood Tuesday.

Firefighters were called out for a report of a fire at 16th Avenue and Routt Street in Lakewood around 2:05 a.m., according to Ronda Scholting, the public information officer with West Metro Fire Rescue. When they arrived, the fire was fully involved.

The townhomes were under construction, Scholting said. At least three units were destroyed.

Heat exposure from the fire caused the home behind the townhomes to also catch fire, according to Scholting. People were inside at the time, but they got out safely. The homeowner said the north side of the house was damaged. Hhe expects there to be some water damage and that the roof will need to be replaced. He said he was just happy he and his brother woke up in time to call 911 and get out safely.

Other neighboring homes were evacuated as a safety precaution.

The firefighting response has closed lanes on West Colfax Avenue between Simms and Routt streets.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story and will be updated.