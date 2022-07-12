ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Minors: Storm’s Marcos Castanon named Cal League hitter of the week

By Jeff Sanders
San Diego Union-Tribune
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TshLW_0gchfgpX00
UC Santa Barbara shortstop Marcos Castanon throws during an NCAA baseball game against Cal State Fullerton on Saturday, March 20, 2021, in Fullerton, Calif. (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

Rounding up the action at the Padres’ minor league affiliates

Marcos Castanon is really rolling now.

The 23-year-old infielder was named the California League’s hitter of the week after hitting .364/.500/.864 with three homers and 10 RBIs in six games for low Single-A Lake Elsinore.

The week continued an upward trend as Castanon is riding a 15-game hitting streak in which he’s paired six homers with a .375/.493/.804 batting line.

For the season, Castanon is hitting .266/.407/.480 with 12 homers and 48 RBIs in 66 games.

Castanon’s OPS has climbed steadily each month, from .683 in April to .804 in May to .921 in June to 1.353 to start July.

Castanon was the Padres’ 12th-round pick last summer out of UC Santa Barbara.

ROOKIE ACL PADRES (12-14)

  • White Sox 6, Padres 0: RHP Henry Báez (0-3, 4.12) struck out five and allowed two unearned runs in four innings in the start. LHP Luis Gutierrez (13.50) allowed three runs in two innings in relief. The Padres’ only hits were singles from 2B Rosman Verdugo (.956 OPS), CF Ruben Salinas (.692 OPS) and 1B Josttin Diaz (.759 OPS).

ROOKIE DSL PADRES (17-10)

  • Padres 3, Blue Jays 2: DH Yendry Rojas (.705 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a triple, a RBI, a walk and a run scored. LF Jose Cordero (.707 OPS) went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored. RHP Yariel Moreno (0.81) struck out five over four shutout innings in the start.

Note: The Padres’ four full-season affiliates were off.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
San Diego, CA
