Fresno is one of the deadliest cities in the U.S. for pedestrians, new report says

Fresno is the 10th most dangerous city in the United States for pedestrians, according to a new report released Tuesday.

The study by Smart Growth America, which studies ways to make communities safer, found that lower-income people, particularly people of color and the elderly, tend to be most at risk.

Two other California cities landed on the top 10 list, with Bakersfield in seventh place and Stockton in ninth place, followed by Fresno at No. 10.

Over a five-year period ending in 2020, Bakersfield saw 3.41 deaths per 100,000 people, while Stockton and Fresno averaged 3.35 and 3.25 deaths per 100,000, respectively.

Each of the California metropolitan areas on the top 10 dangerous list reflected a trend that surfaced during the COVID-19 pandemic: More people were walking.

Fresno averaged an estimated 24% more walking trips in 2020 than 2019. In Bakersfield, the average was up 31%, and in Stockton, it rose 44%.

The Sacramento-Roseville-Folsom area saw 36% more walking trips. It tied for 27th on the list of most dangerous metropolitan areas, with 2.53 deaths per 100,000 over the five years.

Topping the national list was the Daytona Beach area of Florida, at 4.25 deaths per 100,000 people.

The California numbers reflect a national trend. More than 6,500 people were struck and killed while walking in 2020, up 4.7% from 2019.

Other studies have found that though driving was down in 2020, traffic facilities were up, largely because less congestion on roads led to higher speeds.

“For the most part, the metro areas that were on average already more deadly and where a lower share of people walked to work before the pandemic are the ones where death rates increased the most,” the new study found.

“Walking trips also increased the most in these metro areas, indicating significant untapped demand for more walking in these places.”

Researchers say the trend is reversible and the deaths are preventable if cities enact policies to build more pedestrian-friendly roadways. “It’s a matter of a system set up to create deadly mistakes,” said Beth Osborne, director of Transportation for America, a program of Smart Growth America.

Safer streets are “100% doable,” she said. “Other countries have tackled these problems and addressed it.”

Father of slain Fresno man says city needs urgent response

The study was announced at a news conference that featured Joe Martinez of Fresno , who lost his 21-year-old son, Paul, when he was struck and killed at the intersection of Clinton and Blackstone by a car that was speeding 54 miles per hour in a 40-mile area in June 2013.

Citing the latest data, Martinez said, “I am angry, and I am troubled by this horrible, horrific news.”

Martinez talked about the nine “agonizing years” since his son died. Since the tragic death, Martinez has been an outspoken advocate for pedestrian safety, involved in groups such as CalWalks, Families for Safe Streets, and the city of Fresno’s bicycle and pedestrian committee.

Joe Martinez lost son, Paul, in 2013 due to a speeding driver. Joe Martinez contributed

And while he was grateful for the safety improvements made around the crash site—such as an island refuge over the railroad tracks, better lighting, and a more visible crosswalk— “more needs to be done,” he said in an interview with The Bee.

“Fresno is moving in the right direction,” he said, “we just need them to move a little bit faster.”

Martinez said he’s concerned about rising deaths and the inequities among who is most impacted. “People of color, particularly Native and Black Americans, are more likely to die while walking than any other race or ethnic group,” the report said.

“No one, no one should ever fear to walk or ride a bike using our roads,” said Martinez during the news conference. “There still remains a lot more streets throughout our city that are not safe, and more needs to be done to make sure everyone is safe, no matter who you are and where you live.”

Researchers say they also expect deaths to increase for the calendar year 2021, based on preliminary data.

This is why advocates like Martinez hope the city of Fresno adopts a Vision Zero policy — a nationwide strategy to reduce traffic fatalities to zero through better road design and policy, safer speed levels, and community engagement.

“We’re calling on city hall to act now,” he said. “We don’t need any more reports. It’s time for action.”

He said he hopes to see more southeast Fresno, west Fresno, central Fresno prioritized as areas for improved safety.

Martinez is also working to organize the second World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims with the organization, Families for Safe Streets in honor of slain pedestrians in Fresno, and also hopes to get a pedestrian memorial in the city of Fresno.

Measure C’s pedestrian safety funds reduced

The report’s release comes less than a week after the contentious Measure C – a 30-year, half-cent sales tax to benefit Fresno County transportation systems– was approved to appear on the November ballot, despite protests of community members asking for more time .

The tax, which was initially approved in 1986, is set to expire in 2026. Many local community advocates say it’s time to reexamine funding allocations for public transportation, pedestrian needs, trails, and rural communities, especially since most of its funding has historically gone to roads .

Despite major opposition during last week’s Measure C meeting at the Council of Government – around 200 community members showed up in support – the measure passed.

Martinez, the Fresno area advocate, expressed disappointment at the Measure C plan. He pointed out that the funding allocation for pedestrian safety will be reduced from 3.1% from the 2006 expenditure plan to 1.22% for safe bikes and pedestrians programs in the renewal expenditure plan .

“How can you justify that? There’s no justification whatsoever” to decrease funding for pedestrian safety, especially given the report findings, said Martinez.

However, local governments can still use discretion on how to spend some flexible funding dollars; but advocates point out that there isn’t a clear process for the public to shape how a local agency spends these dollars.

“Those dollars would help go a long way” to improve safety for pedestrians, he said. “So yeah, I don’t get it. I just don’t.”