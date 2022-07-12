ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Stiffer penalties announced following whip review

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pcdWu_0gchfEJJ00

Winners of races could be disqualified if their rider contravenes whip rules under new regulations announced by the British Horseracing Authority.

Under the revised rules, a jump jockey who uses their whip 12 or more times – with 11 strikes or more for Flat jockeys – in any race could be thrown out. In major races, as well as being disqualified, the jockey could also receive a 28-day ban.

Some leeway may be allowed if it is deemed they were using their whip in the interests of safety or if it has been used down the shoulder with both hands on the reins.

A review of the rules was recommended by the independently-chaired Horse Welfare Board as part of its five-year welfare strategy published in February 2020, but the Covid-19 pandemic delayed its initial progress.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43d0jr_0gchfEJJ00
Sam Waley-Cohen broke the rules in victory aboard Noble Yeats in the Grand National (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Views across the industry were taken into account, along with the results of a public consultation held last year, by the Whip Consultation Steering Group – the body which was formed to assess the responses to the consultation and propose any recommendations that may go before the BHA board.

A total of 20 recommendations were put forward by the Steering Group and all were approved by the BHA board.

Following the process, new guidance was published on Tuesday, with a strengthened penalty framework the major change, along with the use of the whip only being allowed in the backhand position.

The most famous recent example of a rider breaking the whip rules but keeping a major prize was this year’s Grand National.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=193sl8_0gchfEJJ00
The whip is still seen as vital for jockeys (David Davies/PA) (PA Wire)

Amateur jockey Sam Waley-Cohen was suspended for nine days – which was irrelevant as it was his last ride before retirement – and fined £400 for using his whip above the permitted level after jumping the last fence and in the incorrect place on the run to the line.

Among the other recommendations which were approved included refining guidance notes relating to the whip rules, establishing a whip review panel and increasing financial penalties for amateur riders.

Further research into the whip has also been recommended, while the BHA should regularly consider the design and specifications of the approved whip according to the report.

It is hoped the new rules will come into effect in late autumn.

The framework defining a major race has been broadened to include all Class one and two races in both codes as well as any race with prize money over £27,500 on the Flat and £20,000 over jumps.

It is inevitable that there will be those who think we have gone too far, and those who think we have not gone far enough

David Jones, Chair of the Whip Consultation Steering Group, said: “It is our view that, as a result of this process, we are continuing to evolve standards of whip use, through a regulatory approach that will be demonstrably and visibly fair in terms of what they ask of our horses and the spirit of fair sporting competition.

“It is inevitable that there will be those who think we have gone too far, and those who think we have not gone far enough. I ask only that the considerable expertise that has provided its input to this process, and the scale of the task in finding consensus across such a broad range of complex factors, be considered as part of any discussion about these proposals.”

Regarding when he expects the new rules to be in place, Jones said: “I don’t want to be held to an absolute date. These are some big changes. This is some significant stuff and what we haven’t done is tinker around the edges.

“I want to make sure we do that properly. It is our hope to work towards the autumn. We now want to move into the delivery phase as it were. We have spent a lot of time thinking about it, for a whole host of reasons, because it is actually quite complex issue, but we want to move delivery phase.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dwwQW_0gchfEJJ00
British Horseracing Authority (John Stillwell/PA) (PA Wire)

“Therefore, we want to lean on the BHA particularly in terms of what is reasonable, when they can do it and when is the expectation that we can get people adopting this.

“This is not about artificial timelines. This is also a piece of work that is going to stand there for quite a few years. This is not a staging post to somewhere else – this is a finished product.”

Julie Harrington, chief executive of the BHA said: “It was essential that this review was carried out, and I am grateful to the Horse Welfare Board for having insisted on it as part of their welfare strategy.

“We must have in place rules which reflect best practices in horsemanship, while at the same time safeguarding the sport’s public perception, and – through this – the engagement of our fans and the future of our sport. These rules now provide us with a platform to better explain the whip design and how and why it is used to our existing and future audiences.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Bath meetings moved to Southwell

Bath’s two remaining fixtures in July have been switched to Southwell due to concerns about the ground. The track raced on Monday on ground that was described as firm and with the current spell of dry weather forecast to continue for the next few weeks, the British Horseracing Authority and ARC, which runs both courses, feel a venue switch is prudent.
SPORTS
newschain

Cost-of-living payments will hit bank accounts from Thursday

More than eight million households will start to receive the first of two payments totalling £650 to ease cost-of-living pressures from Thursday. From July 14, a first instalment of £326 will start to be paid out to low-income households on benefits, the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) previously announced.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Whip#Horse Welfare Board#The Bha Board#The Steering Group
newschain

Tory MP wearing ‘leather mini-skirt’ and ‘high heels’ in road crash, court told

A Conservative MP was wearing a “black leather mini-skirt” and “high heels” when he was involved in a late-night car crash, a court has heard. Jamie Wallis, who has represented Bridgend since 2019, is on trial accused of failing to stop, failing to report a road traffic collision, driving without due care and attention and leaving a vehicle in a dangerous position.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
newschain

Jack Nicklaus not concerned about prospect of record low score at Open

Three-time Open champion Jack Nicklaus insists he has no concerns about the Old Course yielding a record low score this week. Branden Grace created history when he became the first man to shoot 62 in a major during the 2017 Open at Royal Birkdale, while Ross Fisher holds the course record at St Andrews after a 61 in the Dunhill Links three months later.
GOLF
newschain

Bosses of water firms should face prison for pollution – Environment Agency

Water company bosses should face jail for the worst pollution incidents, the Environment Agency has said as it detailed the sector’s “shocking” performance in 2021. The agency’s annual environmental performance report for water companies said it was the “worst we have seen for years”, as serious pollution incidents increased to 62 in 2021, the highest total since 2013.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Five stars expected to light up the arena at World Championships

Eugene’s Hayward Field hosts the World Championships which start on Friday. Here, the PA news agency looks at five global stars who are expected to make an impact in Oregon. The Kenyan has been unbeaten since retaining her 1500m Olympic crown and is looking to upgrade the silver she won three years ago when she had just returned following a 21-month maternity break.
EUGENE, OR
newschain

Emily Upjohn to face seven in Irish Oaks

Emily Upjohn will take on seven rivals in the Juddmonte Irish Oaks at the Curragh on Saturday but her Epsom conqueror Tuesday is not among them. The John and Thady Gosden-trained daughter of Sea The Stars was an unlucky short-head runner-up to Tuesday in the English equivalent at Epsom, having slipped coming out of the stalls for Frankie Dettori.
WORLD
newschain

Protesters abandon seized palace with Sri Lanka in limbo

Sri Lankan protesters have begun to retreat from government buildings they had seized and military troops reinforced security at the parliament, establishing a tenuous calm in a country in both economic meltdown and political limbo. Embattled president Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled a day earlier under pressure from protesters furious over the...
ADVOCACY
newschain

Patients find it ‘too difficult’ to book GP appointments

Patients are putting off booking GP appointments because they find it too difficult, according to new NHS data, which shows declining satisfaction with family doctors. Some 72% of patients in England said they had had a good experience of their GP practice early in 2022, down from 83% the previous year and 82% in 2020.
HEALTH SERVICES
newschain

No runners declared for Newbury finale on Saturday

No runners have been declared for the final race on Newbury’s Weatherbys Super Sprint card on Saturday. There were 13 entries at the five-day stage for the Stonegate Homes Fillies’ Novice Stakes, due to take place at 4.39pm. The 10-furlong contest had a prize money fund of £6,500,...
SPORTS
newschain

newschain

48K+
Followers
144K+
Post
15M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy