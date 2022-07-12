ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Grocery store chains in southwestern Illinois welcome partnership with DoorDash

By Ahmad Lathan
Belleville News-Democrat
Belleville News-Democrat
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XKSzI_0gchezOJ00

Two of the St. Louis region’s largest grocery store companies — Schnucks and Dierbergs — have expanded their use of DoorDash, a San Francisco-based fast delivery service.

Schnucks DoorDash can now be used at 25 new locations in the Midwest. Sixteen stores will be added in Missouri, eight stores will be added in Illinois and one store will be in Indiana.

In Illinois, the new DoorDash option will be available to people who live within 3.7 miles at locations in Swansea, Collinsville, Alton and Columbia.

The St. Louis-based grocery store, Dierbergs , will serve customers at all locations — including Edwardsville, Shiloh and all Missouri stores.

First-time users of Schnucks DoorDash will receive a 20% discount on an order of $15 or more through Sunday, July 31.

People can place orders by using the Schnucks Rewards app or using the DoorDash app or going to the website directly. Customers can expect a 30 minute wait time on their delivery pending — driver availability and demand of orders.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alton, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Lifestyle
Local
Illinois Lifestyle
City
Alton, IL
City
Shiloh, IL
City
Columbia, MO
State
Indiana State
City
Columbia, IL
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Food & Drinks
City
Collinsville, IL
Local
Missouri Lifestyle
State
Illinois State
Local
Missouri Food & Drinks
City
St. Louis, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Illinois Food & Drinks
City
Edwardsville, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Former Belleville West campus to get fifth tenant since being vacated by Lindenwood

Southern Illinois University School of Law is set to become the fifth tenant at the former Lindenwood University campus in Belleville. It will lease office space and a classroom from the city of Belleville for its new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Training Center, according to Shelly Page, director of experiential education for the law school, which is based in Carbondale.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Southwestern#Doordash#Grocery#San Francisco#Food Drink#Schnucks Rewards
Belleville News-Democrat

Beloved owner of metro-east restaurant dies after bus and truck collide head-on in Jamaica

The beloved owner of a popular metro-east restaurant, My Just Desserts, has died from injuries she received in a head-on collision in Jamaica Saturday. Yvonne Campbell, 44, was on vacation when the accident happened in Hanover, Jamaica. Campbell was among seven people in a tourist bus that collided head-on with a truck on the Orange Bay Road, according to an article in the Jamaican Observer, a local newspaper and website.
ALTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Grocery & Supermaket
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Belleville News-Democrat

Metro-east man gets federal prison sentence for armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis

An Alorton man was sentenced to 10 years and six months in federal prison for an armed carjacking in downtown St. Louis. According to documents filed in the U.S. Court for the Eastern District of Missouri, Charles Stevenson, 20, threatened the owner of a Nissan Altima with a AR 15-style rifle before speeding away in his car shortly after midnight on November 18, 2020.
ALORTON, IL
Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville News-Democrat

Belleville, IL
1K+
Followers
204
Post
397K+
Views
ABOUT

As the second-largest metropolitan area in Illinois, the Belleville area is a bustling, diverse region just outside St. Louis, Mo. The News-Democrat, a leading news media publisher in Southwestern Illinois, also produces a number of community news publications, including Command Post, dedicated to covering nearby Scott Air Force Base, home to roughly 13,000 military and civilian workers. Noted as a great place to set down roots, the area is also home to an estimated 18,000 military retirees.

 https://www.bnd.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy