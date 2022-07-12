Grocery store chains in southwestern Illinois welcome partnership with DoorDash

Two of the St. Louis region’s largest grocery store companies — Schnucks and Dierbergs — have expanded their use of DoorDash, a San Francisco-based fast delivery service.

Schnucks DoorDash can now be used at 25 new locations in the Midwest. Sixteen stores will be added in Missouri, eight stores will be added in Illinois and one store will be in Indiana.

In Illinois, the new DoorDash option will be available to people who live within 3.7 miles at locations in Swansea, Collinsville, Alton and Columbia.

The St. Louis-based grocery store, Dierbergs , will serve customers at all locations — including Edwardsville, Shiloh and all Missouri stores.

First-time users of Schnucks DoorDash will receive a 20% discount on an order of $15 or more through Sunday, July 31.

People can place orders by using the Schnucks Rewards app or using the DoorDash app or going to the website directly. Customers can expect a 30 minute wait time on their delivery pending — driver availability and demand of orders.