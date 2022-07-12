ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

Rockville Mayor & Council ask for more time to study new I-495/I-270 Managed Lanes material

By Robert Dyer
rockvillenights.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRockville's Mayor and Council last night voted to approve a letter to Maryland state officials seeking more time for the city to review new material related to the controversial I-495/I-270...

www.rockvillenights.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WUSA9

Looking for a job? Montgomery County Public Schools is hiring

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Attention job-seekers: Montgomery County Public Schools is hosting an in-person job fair Wednesday, July 13, for a wide variety of positions. The school district is hosting the fair at Gaithersburg High School, 101 Education Boulevard in Gaithersburg from 5 to 7 p.m. They are looking to...
GAITHERSBURG, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore City will not clear corners with squeegee kids, mayor says

BALTIMORE, Md. (WBFF) — The debate continues about how to coax squeegee kids away from Baltimore’s intersections. Some say police are not the appropriate first line of defense on this issue. Others, however, say they just want to see the laws on the books enforced. On Wednesday, Mayor...
BALTIMORE, MD
fox5dc.com

Fairfax City Council votes to change names of 14 streets due to Confederate ties

FAIRFAX, Va. (FOX 5 DC) - Fairfax City Council has voted to change the names of 14 streets as a reconsideration of confederate names. The city says they have undergone a year-long process of listening and learning, and now they're ready for action, following the lead of many neighboring communities who are navigating how to put Confederate history in context.
FAIRFAX, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Traffic
Rockville, MD
Traffic
City
Bethesda, MD
State
Virginia State
City
Rockville, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
City
Silver Spring, MD
Rockville, MD
Government
jhu.edu

Study finds happiness in multiracial neighborhoods

A strong majority of people in the most diverse communities near Washington, D.C., say they're happy with where they live, according to a new study of race and neighborhood satisfaction. The study is one of the first to gauge residents' satisfaction in such a diverse urban population and could build...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Hogan
WTOP

Fairfax Co. public schools move toward benefits equity for LGBTQ+ staff

The Fairfax County School Board on Tuesday unanimously approved a proposed plan for “family planning benefit parity” for LGBTQIA identifying employees across the county’s system. In a statement, school board member Karl Frisch said heterosexual terms in insurance and family planning benefits cause those who don’t identify...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
Source of the Spring

Council Introduces Legislation to Ban Firearms In, Near Public Places

Firearms would not be permitted in or near public places under terms of new legislation introduced during yesterday’s County Council meeting. “Expedited Bill 21-22 would prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions, as well as remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly,” according to a council press release.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Not Your Average Joe’s in Kentlands to Close

Not Your Average Joe’s at 245 Kentlands Blvd in Gaithersburg has announced it will be closing by July 27. Signage at the restaurant asks customers to visit nearby locations in Bethesda (10400 Old Georgetown Rd) and Reston, VA, and thanks guests for their many years of patronage. ‪ Not Your Average Joe’s CEO, Peter D’Amelio, is a Poolesville resident. The company closed its Downtown Silver Spring location in July 2020.‬
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wypr.org

Mayor Brandon Scott on crime, Public Safety Report, job fairs

We begin today with another edition of Midday with the Mayor, our monthly series of live conversations with Baltimore City Mayor Brandon Scott, in which he addresses Tom's questions about important issues facing the city. Last week, the Mayor released what he called a one-year progress report on his violence...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mayor#Silver#Rockville Mayor Council#Express Lanes
wvtf.org

A 50 year shift to Virginia's suburbs likely to move to the exurbs next

In the last 50 years, Fairfax County saw the largest population increase in Virginia. During that same time, Norfolk saw the largest population decline. Hamilton Lombard at UVA's Weldon Cooper Center says 50 years ago, Norfolk was Virginia's largest city. "Cities around the country typically lost population from a combination...
NORFOLK, VA
Washington City Paper

D.C. Could Finally Ban Noncompete Clauses Following Months of Lobbying and Horse-Trading

When is a ban on something not really a ban? Just ask the D.C. Council. Technically, lawmakers passed a full prohibition on noncompete clauses in December 2020, and it took effect four months later. But due to the many vagaries of the city’s legislative process, and some intense lobbying from local business interests, the ban on that contracting practice has never taken effect.
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

Montgomery County to Introduce New Legislation to Prohibit the Possession of Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly

On Tuesday, July 12, Council President Gabe Albornoz will introduce Expedited Bill 21-22, Weapons – Firearms in or Near Places of Public Assembly, which will prohibit the possession of firearms in or near places of public assembly, with certain exemptions. In addition, the bill would also remove an exemption that allows individuals with certain handgun permits to possess handguns within 100 yards of a place of public assembly. A public hearing is scheduled to take place on July 26.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
News Break
Politics
DCist

D.C. Rolls Back Blanket Ban On Non-Compete Clauses, Focuses On Income Level

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to ban non-compete clauses for employees whose total compensation is less than $150,000 a year. The bill heading to the mayor’s desk for review is the second time in under two years that lawmakers sought to restrict non-competes, or clauses in employment contracts that prevent employees from working at a competitor or operating their own business during or after their current position. Depending on who you ask, the bill is either described as a watered-down version of the previous ban or a compromise.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Montgomery County introducing bill limiting who can carry guns

ROCKVILLE, Md. - Legislation was introduced Tuesday to limit who can carry guns in public places in Montgomery County. FOX 5's Maureen Umeh says special exceptions will reportedly be made for police, security guards, and business owners. Whether you have a permit or not, the bill seeks to prohibit people...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Carroll County Public Schools Closed Following Damaging Thunderstorms

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials. Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said. Due to issues related to the storms Tuesday evening, Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday, July 13, 2022, for all summer programs. — Carroll County PS (@CCPSk12) July 13, 2022 A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even...
CARROLL COUNTY, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy