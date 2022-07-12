Rockville Mayor & Council ask for more time to study new I-495/I-270 Managed Lanes material

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Carroll County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday due to issues related to the storms that swept through Maryland, according to school officials.
Summer programs will be temporarily suspended during this time, school officials said.
A line of thunderstorms caused damage to various parts of the state on Tuesday. More than 100,000 people were left without power. Roads were obstructed. A bank in Upperco, Maryland, was even...
