Rockville Mayor & Council ask for more time to study new I-495/I-270 Managed Lanes material

The D.C. Council voted Tuesday to ban non-compete clauses for employees whose total compensation is less than $150,000 a year. The bill heading to the mayor’s desk for review is the second time in under two years that lawmakers sought to restrict non-competes, or clauses in employment contracts that prevent employees from working at a competitor or operating their own business during or after their current position. Depending on who you ask, the bill is either described as a watered-down version of the previous ban or a compromise.

WASHINGTON, DC ・ 1 DAY AGO