Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum presents Dearly Departed

Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum at 422 Summers Street in Historic Hinton, will be presenting “Dearly Departed”: an exhibit giving a glimpse into Victorian mourning traditions and superstitions. The exhibit opens on Saturday, July 23rd from 4:30 to 6:30 PM in our gallery and on the side porch.

In “The Scandalous Widow”, a vignette at 5:30 PM, you will meet Minnie Anderson and hear her story from when she was a belle at the Old White in the 1850s to when she moved to New York in the late 1870s. Minnie was married and widowed three separate times during this period. Her monologue describes the mourning rituals and the limitations society placed on a widow during the Victorian era.

Please join us on the side porch of the Campbell-Flannagan-Murrell House Museum on Saturday, July 23rd from 4:30 to 6:30 with the vignette beginning at 5:30. For more information call 304-445-6584.

