ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Podcast: What happened to Lora Lee?

Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gAP4w_0gchcdHz00
Child star Lora Lee Michel’s off-screen life was more dramatic than any of her movies. (Illustration by Jim Cooke / Los Angeles Times; Photos from Wright family, Columbia Pictures, Times Archive)

Throughout the history of Hollywood, child entertainers have consistently clashed with the parents and guardians who manage their money and lives. The stories of kid stars like Britney Spears and Gary Coleman are well known. But long before them was child actor Lora Lee Michel. In the 1940s, Michel became a famed Hollywood actress at age 7, working alongside screen legends like Humphrey Bogart and Gary Cooper. But by the time she was 22, she landed in prison. Then she disappeared.

Today, part one of a two-part series tracing Michel’s life. It’s a story that reveals the underbelly of Hollywood’s Golden Age and the perils facing child actors. Read the full transcript here.

Host: Gustavo Arellano

Guests: L.A. Times Company Town reporter Stacy Perman

A child star at 7, in prison at 22. Then she vanished. What happened to Lora Lee Michel?

Explaining Hollywood: Your child wants to act. What do you need to know?

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 0

Related
Distractify

Who Is Andy Garcia's Wife? The Actor Has Been Married for Several Decades and Counting

Known for his roles in The Untouchables and the Ocean's heist film series, Andy Garcia now stars in a 2022 film adaptation of Father of the Bride. The 1949 novel was first adapted into a beloved comedy film in 1991 starring Steve Martin. This new Latin-inspired update of the film sees Andy starring as Billy, a father who struggles to come to terms with his daughter's engagement. In the midst of planning a whole wedding, his own marriage to his wife Ingrid (Gloria Estefan) is falling apart.
CELEBRITIES
AOL Corp

‘Twin Peaks’ Actor Lenny Von Dohlen Dies at 64

Lenny Von Dohlen, star of Twin Peaks and Electric Dreams, has died. He was 64. He died Tuesday at his home in Los Angeles after a long illness, according to his longtime manager Steven J. Wolfe. More from The Hollywood Reporter. Von Dohlen made his film debut in Bruce Beresford’s...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lora Lee Michel
Person
Humphrey Bogart
Person
Lee Child
Person
Gary Cooper
Person
Gary Coleman
Person
Britney Spears
ComicBook

Star Trek, 24 Actor Gregory Itzin Dies at 74

Gregory Itzin, star of several Star Trek series and 24, has passed away at the age of 74. Itzin's manager, Lisa Gallant, revealed the actor died due to complications from emergency surgery. He previously suffered from a heart attack in 2015 during a stage performance where he played William Shakespeare's Falstaff. Itzin is known for his memorable performances, such as President Charles Logan on 24, and several characters across the Star Trek franchise. Itzin made appearances in Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, Star Trek: Voyager, and Star Trek: Enterprise, along with other hit series like Friends and Boston Legal.
CELEBRITIES
E! News

ER Actress Mary Mara's Cause of Death Revealed

New details regarding Mary Mara's death have been revealed. The New York State Police confirmed to E! News on June 29 that the ER star's cause of death was asphyxiation due to water drowning. According to authorities, there were no signs of trauma on her body and the death was ruled an accident.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

‘General Hospital’ Cast Attended Funeral for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner’s Son Harrison: How They Supported Their Costars

Supporting their colleagues. The General Hospital cast has been doing anything they can to be there for Jack Wagner and Kristina Wagner as they grieve son Harrison Wagner's death. While at the 49th annual Daytime Emmy Awards on Friday, June 24, actress Kelly Thiebaud told Entertainment Tonight that the General Hospital team attended the funeral […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Actor#L A Times Company Town
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

Rapper Marries Billionaire's Granddaughter

Congratulations are in order for Lukey Storey! The 35-year-old is a married man after tying the knot to Charlotte Freud, the 22-year-old granddaughter of newspaper magnate Rupert Murdoch. The newlyweds married at St. Mary's Church in Burford, England on Saturday, July 2, with the Daily Mail confirming the nuptials with several first-look photos of the big day.
RELATIONSHIPS
DoYouRemember?

Judith Light From ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Is 73, Lives Away From Husband, Focuses On Career

For eight seasons, Who’s the Boss? introduced audiences to a crowd of engaging characters played by actors both with impressive resumes and who were rising in the ranks. Of particular prominence was Judith Light, who played Angela Robinson Bower, responsible for allowing Tony Micelli to initiate the big start to this unique plot. This was certainly a powerful addition to her filmography but it was not her first – or last – big, standout role. What has she been doing since the series ended?
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Herbie J Pilato

Remembering Ted Bessell: "That Guy" on "That Girl"

[Note: Unless otherwise noted, all quotes and commentary that appear in this article were culled from interviews the author conducted with those individuals mentioned.]. It's been over twenty-five years since Ted Bessell passed away. On that day, October 5, 1996, the entertainment industry - and the world - lost to a heart attack a beloved and talented human being.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Outsider.com

‘The Andy Griffith Show’: What Did Aunt Bee Actress Frances Bavier Do After the Series?

Frances Bavier became a household name in the 1960s and 1970s, starring alongside Andy Griffith while portraying Aunt Bee in The Andy Griffith Show. She later continued with this memorable role as Aunt Bee, on The Andy Griffith spin-off series, Mayberry R.F.D. But, what happened to the actress after she hung up her apron and said goodbye to her Aunt Bee character?
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Larry Storch, star of sitcom F Troop, dies at 99

Larry Storch, best known as bumbling Corporal Randolph Agarn on 1960s sitcom F Troop, has died. He was 99. The news of Storch's death, coming only six months before his 100th birthday, was announced on his Facebook page. "It is with the heaviest of hearts that we share with you the news our beloved Larry passed away in his sleep overnight," the post reads. "We are shocked and at a loss for words at the moment. Please remember he loved each and every one of you and wouldn't want you to cry over his passing. He is reunited with his wife Norma and his beloved F Troop cast and so many friends and family."
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

‘Longmire’: What Has Sheriff Walt Longmire Actor Robert Taylor Done Since the Show Ended?

Nearly five years after the TV series “Longmire” came to an end, here is what Sheriff Walt Longmire actor Robert Taylor has been up to. According to TV Insider, the “Longmire” star went on to appear in the shark film “The Meg” as well as appeared on “Dolly Parton’s Heartstrings” in 2019 and 2021. He was also in the 2019 films “Into the Ashes” and “Blood Vessel” along with the 2022 movie “We Are Still Here.”
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Mary Mara, ‘ER’ and ‘Law and Order’ Actor, Dies at 61 in Apparent Drowning

Click here to read the full article. Mary Mara, the actor best known for her recurring roles in “ER” and “Law & Order,” died in Cape Vincent, N.Y. Sunday from an apparent drowning. She was 61. In a report published Monday, the New York State Police confirmed that Mara was discovered in the St. Lawrence River in Cape Vincent around 8:10 p.m. on Sunday by various officers. According to a statement from a representative, Mara was staying at the summer home of her sister Martha. A preliminary investigation suggested Mara died by drowning while swimming. Her body has been transported to...
CAPE VINCENT, NY
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
357K+
Followers
65K+
Post
168M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy