Skin Care

Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant Face Tightener Is On Sale for Under $35 on Amazon Prime Day

By Danielle Directo-Meston
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
Courtesy of Amazon
Internet-famous beauty aficionados may remember that viral video in which Peter Thomas Roth’s temporary eye tightener seemed to magically erase one TikTok user @trinidad1967‘s under-eye bags. If you’re seeking a clear miracle gel for the lines and wrinkles on the rest of your visage, look no further than Amazon Prime Day, where the clinical skincare brand’s Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener is marked down at a whopping 30 percent off.

Regularly $49, the brand’s vitamin-infused fine line treatment is only $34 until tomorrow, July 13. The clear-drying proprietary serum is formulated with vitamins C and E and Pro Vitamin B5 to nourish the skin, while “active firming agents” temporarily tighten the skin to give the appearance of smoothened lines, wrinkles and pores. It’s designed to be used on forehead creases, “11” lines, crow’s feet, nasal-labial folds and enlarged pores. The company suggested applying a thin layer to your clean, dry skin, letting it dry for three to seven minutes and then patting excess product away with your fingertips or a damp cloth.

Peter Thomas Roth’s skincare products have earned accolades from celebrity grooming experts Diana Schmidtke (clients include Seth MacFarlane, George Clooney and Robert Pattinson), Jason Schneidman (enlisted by Rob Lowe and others) and Sydney Zibrak (who works with Joshua Jackson and Benedict Cumberbatch) and his goods are also reportedly used by Hollywood stars including Kim Kardashian, Margot Robbie, Selena Gomez and Hilary Duff.

Although the brand’s cult-favorite Instant FirmX Eye Tightener (sadly) isn’t part of the Amazon Prime Day sale, we did, however, spot it on sale at online beauty retailers SkinStore and DermStore. The product is only $30 at DermStore when you use the code JOY and get 20 percent off through July 13, or $32 at SkinStore (no code needed).

Shop Peter Thomas Roth’s Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener for just $34 below, and stay tuned as we’ll be sharing more of the best beauty deals to shop on Amazon Prime Day. (For more skincare savings on Hollywood-loved brands, check out our top picks from the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale.)

Peter Thomas Roth Instant FirmX Temporary Face Tightener (reg. $49) $47.65 on Amazon.com

#Peter Thomas#Vitamins C#Amazon Prime Day#Clothing Shop#Tiktok#Pro Vitamin B5
