ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

Kevin Bacon to Host and Produce Quiz Show ‘Lucky 13’ With British ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?’ Duo (EXCLUSIVE)

By Manori Ravindran
Variety
Variety
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=374mZB_0gchcTPb00

Kevin Bacon is on board to executive produce and host a new quiz show with the British duo behind “Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?” Claudia Rosencrantz and Adrian Woolfe.

“Lucky 13” is billed as a 60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format, which has the simplicity of “Millionaire,” and is designed for broadcast in primetime or access prime. It’s created by Woolfe, who runs the unscripted label Studio 1 with Rosencrantz. The pair are best known for commissioning “Millionaire” in the U.K. and sending it around the world.

Wolfe and Rosencrantz are executive producing alongside Bacon and David Schiff. Bacon is slated to host the show in some international English-speaking markets.

The actor’s recent hosting and producing credits include the one-hour concert special “Play On: Celebrating the Power of Music to Make Change,” which aired on CBS in 2020. He currently serves as a producer on the Showtime series “City on a Hill” and the upcoming Peacock film “They/Them.” Previous producing credits include Amazon’s “I Love Dick,” Fox’s “The Following” and the films “You Should Have Left,” “Cop Car,” “The Woodsman,” “Lover Boy” and “Wild Things.”

Studio 1 is currently in discussions with broadcast networks in the U.K., U.S., Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Australia and Asia.

“We’re delighted to partner with Kevin on the creation of ‘Lucky 13,’ a quiz show full of suspense and drama,” said Woolfe.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s 24 years since we launched ‘Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?’ It feels like the right time for quiz to enjoy its time in the spotlight once again,” he continued. “Whilst I would not wish to make a direct comparison between the two formats, there’s an engaging simplicity and magnetic tension to ‘Lucky 13’ that I hope will keep viewers hooked and on the edge of their seats. It’s perfect for adaptation across markets and languages and we can’t wait to launch ‘Lucky 13’ around the world.”

Bacon said of the quiz format: “I played the game and I was hooked. It’s not only about how much you know, but it’s also about how much you think you know. It’s addictive fun!”

Rosencrantz and Woolfe first met through the development of “Millionaire” more than 20 years ago. Former ITV entertainment boss Rosencrantz commissioned the global hit early in her tenure at the broadcaster, and later helped to originate shows such as “Idol,” “I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here,” “Got Talent,” “Hell’s Kitchen” and “Love Island.”

Woolfe, as managing director of Celador International, launched the U.K. version of “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” and was instrumental in sending the format around the world.

In 2018, the pair co-founded Studio 1 as an international production, distribution and licensing company operating out of London and Los Angeles.

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Jeremy Allen White Says 10 Years of ‘Shameless’ Left Him in ‘Upsetting Head Space’: ‘I Stopped Feeling Like an Actor’

Make no mistake, Jeremy Allen White loved playing Philip “Lip” Gallagher on “Shameless,” but playing the same character for 11 seasons and 134 episodes across 10 years certainly took its toll on the actor. “Shameless” ran on Showtime between 2011 and 2021. The role of Lip proved to be a breakthrough for White, but he told GQ magazine that he was left in an “upsetting head space” when the show came to an end after a decade.
CELEBRITIES
Parade

WATCH: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick Bust a Move For 'Footloose' Dance Trend

Kevin Bacon has entered the chat with wife Kyra Sedgwick with their official entry into the Footloose TikTok dance challenge. In the playful video, the couple is seen moving and grooving as Bacon lifts and spins his wife to the tune of the film's theme song by Kenny Loggins. They end with a high-five and smiles as they finish up their rendition of the trendy dance number.
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Bacon
Person
John Legend
TheWrap

Idris Elba ‘Was Not Happy’ When He Learned He’d Been Written Off ‘The Wire,’ David Simon Recalls (Video)

“The Wire” is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its launch this week, with the cast and crew recalling some of their best memories from their time on the show. David Simon, the creator, head writer and showrunner for each of the five seasons of the HBO series, recounted how Idris Elba was less than pleased when he learned he’d been written off the show, which ran from 2002 to 2008.
TV & VIDEOS
The Independent

Donna Mills: Soap actor, 81, claims she was real inspiration behind Grease’s Sandy

Donna Mills, star of American soap opera Knots Landing, has claimed the character of Sandy in Jim Jacobs’s musical Greasewas inspired by her. Mills, 81, posted a video on Instagram on Monday (20 June) in which she appears dressed up as Sandy. The actor sports two looks – pink sweater with pearls, and a black leather jacket over a lacy top. Then, she says: “Did you know I went to school with Jim Jacobs? Jim Jacobs who wrote Grease? Jim Jacobs who used me as his model for Sandy?I didn’t know it at the time but I found out...
MUSIC
Los Angeles Times

Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne ask $18 million for Hancock Park estate

Power couple Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne are looking to unload their trophy home in Hancock Park, listing the 1920s architectural gem for $18 million. Ozzy, who rose to fame as the lead singer of Black Sabbath, and Sharon, who co-hosted “The Talk” for over a decade, bought the manor for $11.85 million in 2015 from Oren Koules, a film producer best known for the “Saw” franchise.
REAL ESTATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Peabody Awards#International English#British#Cbs#Showtime#Hill
Us Weekly

20 Unexpected Celebrity Feuds We Never Saw Coming

Celebrity feuds are so captivating that there’s even an award-winning Ryan Murphy anthology TV series devoted to the topic. While some A-list beefs seem inevitable — Nicki Minaj vs. Cardi B, for example, or Jef Holm vs. Arie Luyendyk Jr. — others seem to come out of nowhere. Freddie Prinze Jr., for instance, spoke ill […]
TV & VIDEOS
Us Weekly

TV Shows That Were Saved After Cancelation

Canceled does not necessarily mean goodbye. In recent years, TV shows have found new life after being canned by networks, with last-minute and hard-fought saves. For instance, Brooklyn Nine-Nine fans made their disappointment known in May 2018 when Fox canceled the sitcom — starring Andy Samberg (Jake Peralta), Melissa Fumero (Amy Santiago), Andre Braugher (Raymond Holt), Terry […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Collider

Al Pacino Wants Timothée Chalamet to Play Younger Version of His Character in Possible "Heat" Sequel

Even though a follow-up film has yet to be confirmed, audiences would certainly line up to see another film to accompany Michael Mann's Heat. Recently, the Tribeca Film Festival held a panel to honor the 1995 film, which lead actors Al Pacino and Robert De Niro attended. While a variety of topics were discussed, Pacino did explicitly state that he would like to see none other than Timothée Chalamet (Call Me By Your Name, Beautiful Boy) portray a younger version of his character should a follow-up ever be made.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

Gregory Itzin, '24' and 'The Mentalist' Actor, Dead at 74

Gregory Itzin, perhaps best known for playing the evil President Charles Logan on Fox's 24, has died. He was 74. The actor's rep confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that Itzin passed away on Friday after complications during an emergency surgery. Jon Cassar, executive producer of 24, was one of the...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

These Walmart Deals Are Giving Prime Day a Run for Its Money

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Variety may receive an affiliate commission. There’s never been a better time to enhance your home entertainment experience or indulge in premium home goods, thanks to a whole new lineup of unbeatable deals rolled out by Walmart this week. Save big on Smart TVs and soundbars; air fryers and nutri-blenders; and even Apple devices like the 4th generation iPad Air and the best-selling Apple Watch Series 3.
SHOPPING
Variety

These Amazon Devices Are All on Sale for Prime Day

Click here to read the full article. Ready to expand your smart home? Prime Day has you set with the year’s best deals on the retailer’s top-selling smart devices, from Echo  Echo Shows and Fire Tablets, to Kindle Paperwhites and Fire TVs. Here are the best gadgets to splurge (and save) on this year. As always, you need to be an Amazon Prime member to access the offers. An Amazon Prime membership costs $14.99 a month (or $7.49 a month for students). But if you aren’t already a member, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial here. Once you’re done...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

Netflix Announces New Comedy Series ‘Chad & JT Go Deep’ From Chad Kroeger and JT Parr

Click here to read the full article. Tom Allen (a.k.a. Chad Kroeger) and JT Parr are taking their comedic activism to Netflix in the newly announced series “Chad & JT Go Deep.” The series follows Kroeger and Parr as they take their activism to the streets of Southern California to spread awareness on important issues. However, when one of their causes inadvertently leads to their cancellation, they use their activism to win back the good graces and trust of the culture. “Chad & JT Go Deep” will premiere Tuesday, August 23. Kroeger and Parr have made a name for themselves by hitting...
TV SERIES
ABC News

Kevin Bacon to host new quiz show 'Lucky 13'

Actor Kevin Bacon is set to host and co-executive produce a new quiz show series called "Lucky 13," from the team that helped make "Who Wants To Be a Millionaire?" a worldwide sensation. Billed as a "60-minute high-stakes general knowledge rolling quiz format" show with the "simplicity of 'Millionaire,'" the...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Variety

71K+
Followers
56K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

The business of entertainment.

 https://variety.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy