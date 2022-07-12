BBC Taps Kalpna Patel-Knight in New Head of Entertainment Commissioning Role

Click here to read the full article.

BBC Television has tapped Kalpna Patel-Knight for a new head of entertainment commissioning role which will include commissioning entertainment on linear as well as the BBC’s streaming service iPlayer.

Patel-Knight will also oversee original programs, equating to around 500 hours of programming annually.

The role was established following the closure of the director of entertainment role during a recent restructure of senior leadership. Patel-Knight will report to director of unscripted Kate Phillips and will manage the BBC Entertainment Commissioning team.

Patel-Knight , who starts in the new role on Sept. 5, was previously a BBC commissioning editor on shows including “Michael McIntyre’s The Wheel,” “Blankety Blank” and “Wim Hof’s Freeze the Fear.” She has over 20 years’ experience in TV, having previously worked as head of entertainment at Possessed and executing producing entertainment shows including “Celebs Go Dating” and “Surprise Surprise.”

“I’m thrilled to take on this new role,” said Patel-Knight. “I’m excited to work with an incredible team, top class talent and suppliers to bring even more sparkle and joy to BBC audiences. Thank you Kate Phillips for giving me this opportunity.”



Phillips added: “After a competitive interview process, with an incredibly strong field of candidates, I’m delighted that Kalpna has accepted the role of head of entertainment. With her proven track record in production and commissioning, her vision for the future, and her love of entertainment, she will be a great leader and I look forward to working with her alongside the other heads in unscripted.”

A replacement for Patel-Knight’s previous commissioning editor role will be selected in due course.