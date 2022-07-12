ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Diesel’s Next Runway Show Will Be Open to the Public

By Angela Velasquez
Sourcing Journal
Sourcing Journal
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=401IWB_0gchcH4700
1DR campaign Courtesy

Diesel fans have an opportunity to attend the brand’s next runway show.

The OTB Group-owned brand revealed this week its official listing on Milan’s Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s wear calendar, and its plan to make fashion week more democratic through an online registration process. Beginning Sept. 1 on Diesel.com, the public will have the opportunity on a “first come, first serve” basis to sign up and experience the show live.

Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the co-ed show will take place on Sept. 21. The lineup will feature an all-gender wardrobe and Martens’ “unique design applied to the Diesel universe,” the brand stated.

The invitation, the brand added, underscores Diesel’s commitment to inclusivity and making fashion accessible to all. The show will be also livestreamed on Diesel’s digital channels.

Diesel made its Milan Fashion Week debut last season, punctuating its catwalk with giant inflatables and the brand’s signature shade of red.

Meanwhile, Diesel is using sex to sell its new handbag. True to its history of producing proactive ad campaigns, Diesel presents its 1DR handbag as the only accessory needed this summer by styling it with naked male and female models.

Described as “straightforward, sexy, confident, irreverent, easy and fun but also genderless and versatile,” the brand said the bag is an “embodiment of Diesel’s DNA, compressed into one unmissable accessory.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DGxfc_0gchcH4700
1DR handbag Courtesy

The 1DR handbag launched this spring and sold out almost instantly. New color variants are featured in the campaign, including matte and mirror leather finishes with an affixed silver nickel rounded “D” logo plate. The bag is available in several sizes from crossbody styles to mini bags.

A pre-order portal online on Diesel’s website for U.S. and Europe-based clients has been set. For sold out items, pre-orders are being taken this summer, with shipment expected at the end of August.

Comments / 0

Related
Sourcing Journal

Birkenstock’s New Campaign is an Ode to the Ugly Shoe

Click here to read the full article. Birkenstock is telling consumers its shoes are “ugly for a reason.” The German footwear company debuted a global campaign laying out the benefits of comfort and support over trendy style. The three-part video series raises awareness about the importance of foot health, as well as the role that footwear plays in maintaining it. “Most people are born with healthy feet and develop painful foot issues because the shoes we’re wearing are often too small, too narrow or have heels that are too high,” CEO Oliver Reichert said. Birkenstock wants to draw attention to the pitfalls...
APPAREL
Sourcing Journal

AGI Denim Supports Artists with NYC Gallery Exhibition

Click here to read the full article. Art is the focal point of AGI Denim’s first major public event, and indigo is its chosen medium. The vertical denim manufacturer and Pakistan’s first B Corp-certified company will open “Exquisite Blue Towers, an exhibition of collaborative and individual artwork that celebrates indigo as a color by artists Holly E. Brown, Juan Manuel Gomez and Mauricio Arroyave. The show will run from July 22-Aug. 6 in New York City at gallery@ in Chelsea. An opening reception will take place on July 21. Under the theme “Exquisite Blue Towers,” the artwork will depict towers in cities significant...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Sourcing Journal

What Are the Hottest Jeans Styles for Fall?

“Denim has never been more in demand,” according to retail analytics firm Edited. From denim being at the heart of most nostalgic fashion eras emulated by millennial and Gen Z consumers to jeans offering practical-minded consumers versatility and durability, there is a tidal wave of factors driving denim’s popularity in a post-pandemic world.
APPAREL
Vogue

“You Can Be Successful, Even If You’re Not The Biggest”: Iris Van Herpen Is The Unsung Hero Of Couture Fashion Week

Iris van Herpen has long been an unsung hero of the couture week calendar – not necessarily drawing in the huge crowds seen at the likes of Chanel, Dior or Valentino, but quietly impressing with her breathtaking, boundary-pushing designs. Stand-out moments include her Magnetic Moon Dress from autumn/winter 2013 (a piece later acquired by The Metropolitan Museum of Art) and her hypnotic autumn/winter 2019 collection, inspired by the work of kinetic sculptor Anthony Howe. She’s attracted a series of high-profile fans over the years, too, from Lady Gaga and Björk to Beyoncé and Grimes.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milan Fashion Week#Design#Diesel Com
WWD

Iris van Herpen on Couture, the Metaverse and Making Dresses From Algae

Click here to read the full article. When Iris van Herpen opened her couture house in 2007 after an internship at Alexander McQueen, she saw it as an opportunity to elaborate on several centuries of savoir-faire — and propel it into the future with imagination and technological wizardry. “A lot of things I do are based on intuition, and my heart is with haute couture — it always has been,” she said in an interview ahead of her 15th-anniversary show on July 4 in Paris. “Fashion to me is a form of art, and couture is really embodying the craftsmanship and...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
tatler.com

Fendi has mastered the art of refined chic for its latest couture collection

It’s been a season of extreme ostentation at Paris Couture Week. Schiaparelli had crystalised flowers erupting from bodices, Dior concocted a mystical whimsy with lavish detailing and Balenciaga had Nicole Kidman and Kim Kardashian take to the catwalk for its extravagant display. Yesterday, on the final day of the event, it was Fendi’s turn to debut the latest collection and Creative Director Kim Jones made a stand for finding the beauty in luxury minimalism.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
thezoereport.com

Haute Couture Week’s Biggest Trends Were An All-Out Celebration Of Extravagance

To qualify as an official Haute Couture house, a brand must abide by the strict regulations set by Paris’ Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode (FHCM); Members must design made-to-order garments in an atelier with at least 15 full-time staff, host more than one fitting, and show a collection of no less than 50 looks in January and July. As a result of the expert craftsmanship and meticulous effort required, avant-garde experimentation is encouraged (for reference: anything Iris Van Herpen), meaning couture creations typically skew outlandish. But, quite surprisingly, the trends from Haute Couture Week Fall/Winter 2022, which showed this past week, felt refreshingly down-to-earth and accessible. Even the more audacious looks — Fendi and Dior’s softly sentimental, ethereal gowns or Balenciaga’s melodramatic sartorial satire on celebrity culture — offer inspiration for your everyday wardrobe.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
Page Six

Nicole Kidman steals the show on Balenciaga Couture runway in Paris

To say Wednesday’s Balenciaga Couture show in Paris was “star-studded” would be a serious understatement. Designer Demna Gvasalia tapped a series of superstars to model his latest looks for the fashion house — including Oscar winner Nicole Kidman, who strutted her stuff in a one-shouldered silver gown with a dramatic train paired with black opera gloves. The “Big Little Lies” actress, 55, posted behind-the-scenes footage from the show on Instagram, capturing the moment before she hit the catwalk alongside Kim Kardashian, Naomi Campbell, Bella Hadid and Dua Lipa. “Selling Sunset” star Christine Quinn, who also joined Kidman on the runway, commented, “You slayed my...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
HollywoodLife

Ringo Starr, 82, & Wife Barbara Bach, 74, Rock Matching Tracksuits While Shopping In LA

Ringo Starr, 82, and his wife Barbara Bach, 74, showed off their close bond and stylish taste in clothes during a recent outing in Van Nuys, CA. The Beatles drummer and blonde beauty went shopping for plants while wearing matching black and white Nike tracksuits that included jackets and pants. He also wore a black graphic t-shirt while she rocked a red graphic t-shirt and a black and white baseball cap.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
101.1. The Wiz

Steve Harvey Shows Off His Fashion Drip While Vacationing In Paris

Steve Harvey is still showing off his effortless style while vacationing in Paris and took to Instagram today to share another fashionable look!. Taking to the social media platform, the radio host and TV personality shared an IG Reel of himself looking rather dapper in a Casablanca ensemble that was everything! Styled by Steve’s longtime stylist Elly, the head turning outfit featured a red and white trench coat which Steve paired with a white collared shirt and black slacks. He accessorized the ensemble with black shoes and black shades and looked as cool as ever as he strutted his stuff in the popular European city.
BEAUTY & FASHION
yankodesign.com

Cloud Camping is a glamping vehicle that may take you anywhere

You see an unidentified flying object about to land near the beach where you’re lying about sunbathing. You’re excited and at the same time nervous about what that vehicle will bring about. You’re already thinking about aliens or at the very least, a failed space mission that’s unexpectedly landing in your area. You wait with bated breath wondering what you’ll be encountering today. The door opens and out steps a group of friends wearing swimming outfits and getting ready to hit the beach. Welcome to the possible future of travel and leisure!
CARS
Vogue Magazine

From Punkish Spikes to Old Hollywood Waves, the Vetements Runway Was Full of Next-Level Hair Statements

Today in Paris, Guram Gvasalia staged his first physical show for Vetements and made good use of that palpable IRL runway energy. After obscuring faces completely with masks to anonymous effect last season, his Spring 2023 ready-to-wear presentation served up a cast of exaggerated characters of all ages; ones whose looks wouldn’t be complete without idiosyncratic statement hair.
HAIR CARE
Vogue

10 Standout Accessories From Couture Fashion Week

There were plenty of accessories to note from the haute couture autumn/winter 2022 shows. Demna went high-tech at Balenciaga and debuted air-filtering face shields, made in collaboration with Mercedes-AMG F1, and speaker bags by Bang & Olufsen. Mega jewellery was trending this season, too. Daniel Roseberry paired his sculptural couture...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Complex

Fred Perry Reimagines G. H. Bass’ Classic Penny Loafer

G.H. Bass and Fred Perry’s ongoing collaborative partnership continues this season, as the duo connect once more to rework the brand’s Penny Loafer and introduce a womenswear silhouette for the first time. With a mutual connection to subculture and a passion for practicality and quality, the collaboration hones...
Sourcing Journal

Sourcing Journal

Los Angeles, CA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
521K+
Views
ABOUT

A hub of global news and information, relied upon by leaders in the textile, soft goods, and apparel industries.

 https://sourcingjournal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy