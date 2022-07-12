Diesel’s Next Runway Show Will Be Open to the Public

1DR campaign Courtesy

Diesel fans have an opportunity to attend the brand’s next runway show.

The OTB Group-owned brand revealed this week its official listing on Milan’s Fashion Week’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s wear calendar, and its plan to make fashion week more democratic through an online registration process. Beginning Sept. 1 on Diesel.com, the public will have the opportunity on a “first come, first serve” basis to sign up and experience the show live.

Under the creative direction of Glenn Martens, the co-ed show will take place on Sept. 21. The lineup will feature an all-gender wardrobe and Martens’ “unique design applied to the Diesel universe,” the brand stated.

The invitation, the brand added, underscores Diesel’s commitment to inclusivity and making fashion accessible to all. The show will be also livestreamed on Diesel’s digital channels.

Diesel made its Milan Fashion Week debut last season, punctuating its catwalk with giant inflatables and the brand’s signature shade of red.

Meanwhile, Diesel is using sex to sell its new handbag. True to its history of producing proactive ad campaigns, Diesel presents its 1DR handbag as the only accessory needed this summer by styling it with naked male and female models.

Described as “straightforward, sexy, confident, irreverent, easy and fun but also genderless and versatile,” the brand said the bag is an “embodiment of Diesel’s DNA, compressed into one unmissable accessory.”

1DR handbag Courtesy

The 1DR handbag launched this spring and sold out almost instantly. New color variants are featured in the campaign, including matte and mirror leather finishes with an affixed silver nickel rounded “D” logo plate. The bag is available in several sizes from crossbody styles to mini bags.

A pre-order portal online on Diesel’s website for U.S. and Europe-based clients has been set. For sold out items, pre-orders are being taken this summer, with shipment expected at the end of August.