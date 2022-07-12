Column: Gareth Bale looks to rewrite his story with LAFC

Gareth Bale gives a thumbs up for the cameras during his introductory news conference for LAFC on Monday. (Marcio Jose Sanchez / Associated Press)

At his introductory news conference Monday, Gareth Bale explained how playing for LAFC could position him to represent Wales again at Euro 2024.

Maybe even the World Cup in 2026.

“I’ve come here to try to be here as long as possible,” he said.

Later, in a private suite at Banc of California Stadium, Bale shared the much simpler ambition that inspired his move from the European Champions League to Major League Soccer.

Bale just wanted the game to be fun again.

He said of LAFC, “It was an exciting project, something I really wanted to be involved in, something I felt I needed in my career, not to motivate me, but something that I would look forward to again and be an environment [in which] I really enjoyed myself again rather than feeling like there was a lot of negativity around.”

The not-so-veiled reference was to his time with Real Madrid of Spain, a 10-year period in which he lost control of his career and image.

He went from being the single-most expensive player in history to an unpopular reserve likened to a parasite.

“Things maybe happened at Real Madrid like they did,” Bale said, “but I was always trying to just go there to play football and to be a kid trying to enjoy myself.”