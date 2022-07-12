ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cars

First Ride: The Indian Pursuit Limited Is Gunning for Harley-Davidson’s Big-Cruiser Crown

By Peter Jackson
Robb Report
Robb Report
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fruli_0gchcAt200
Kevin Wing, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

As much as big V-twin, full-dress cruisers are as American as apple pie, so it is that the motors powering these road beasts have traditionally been air-cooled. Harley-Davidson has long been the king of this segment, with its air-cooled Road Glide range. In fact, grandmother Joni Purcell recently rode nearly 8,600 miles on a Road Glide Special for charity. Now, however, Harley has got a water-cooled competitor in the new Indian Pursuit Limited.

Rolling in with an MSRP of about $30,000 for the base model and $31,000 for the Dark Horse edition, the Pursuit takes much of its construction from the Indian Challenger that came out in 2020. That means the same PowerPlus 1,768 cc engine and aluminum chassis are present. The Pursuit, though, takes things a firm step into the touring realm with new bodywork, 35 gallons of luggage capacity and comfort additions—like the passenger backrest/trunk—that bump its girth up to a considerable 882 pounds of dry weight (though still less than Indian’s Roadmaster Elite). With a full six-gallon tank of gas, that puts the Pursuit in the region of 925 pounds, so there’s a lot (and we mean a lot) of motorcycle for your money.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KcxRT_0gchcAt200

Indian claims that the engine’s output is 122 hp and 128 ft lbs of torque, with the latter appearing the second the clutch lever starts returning. You can power away from traffic lights in second or even third gear (not advised) and the Indian will just lug along like a tractor pulling a stump. There’s no need to explore the upper regions of the rev range as the best performance is found at around 4,000 rpm—simply click a higher gear and let the motor do the rest.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22v9d5_0gchcAt200
A water-cooled, 1,768 cc engine gives the bike an output of 122 hp and 128 ft lbs of torque.  Kevin Wing, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

From the pilot seat, corners take a bit of planning on the Pursuit. Our test bike at the launch was fitted with the $3,000 Premium Package that gave us access to the electronically adjustable suspension, making a big difference in ride quality. Yet the sensation that this model feels closer to a car than a motorcycle, at least in terms of sheer size, is ever-present.

The Pursuit comes with 31 degrees of ground clearance from its chassis, so you can hustle this through your favorite canyon roads faster than its overall dimensions and heft would lead you to believe. But it should be noted that, although Indian is aiming this as a “performance full-dress tourer” (if there is such a thing), the best way to enjoy this bike is to take a step back and revel in the abundant luxury encompassing you and your passenger.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yZoHF_0gchcAt200
There’s no need to explore the upper regions of the rev range as the best performance is found at around 4,000 rpm.  Kevin Wing, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

Beautifully finished stitching on the rider and passenger seats are just the start. The Pursuit comes equipped with the Indian Ride Command system, which is one of the best electronic control suites on the market today. And the seven-inch display, set below the analog speed and rev counters, is the gateway to Apple CarPlay, and allows you to easily find almost any piece of information required, thanks to it being a touchscreen you can use with gloves.

Heated seats are another benefit of the Premium Package, with the passenger cocooned in sound via the speakers positioned at either side of one’s rib cage. Other opulent accents include the lashings of chrome found on the engine, exhaust and frame components.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BAhFZ_0gchcAt200
The dash includes a seven-inch touchscreen display that can be operated with gloves.  Kevin Wing, courtesy of Indian Motorcycle.

The Indian Pursuit piles on the charm with aplomb and, given its water-cooled construction, will be future-proofed for years to come. It’s quite an extravagant ride, one best experienced by having a week off work, your significant other at your back and nowhere in particular to go.

Comments / 11

Related
Robb Report

The Epic New 525-Foot ‘Blue’ Is Now the Fifth-Largest Superyacht in the World

Click here to read the full article. One of the world’s largest superyachts just hit the water. Lürssen’s mighty new 525-footer, christened Blue, left the Bremen yard in Germany on Saturday, July 2, after successfully completing her sea trials in late June. The behemoth is now the fifth-longest superyacht in the global fleet and one of the biggest in the world in terms of volume. In fact, she offers a giant interior of 14,785 GT. Size isn’t the only thing that matters, though. The shipyard says Blue was designed to be as efficient and eco-friendly as possible. She is equipped with a...
BOATS & WATERCRAFTS
Robb Report

The New Hummer EV Produces More Emissions Than a Gas-Powered Chevy Malibu, Report Says

The newest Hummer may not be a gas guzzler, but there’s still a ways to go before it can be called environmentally friendly. The resurrected nameplate doesn’t appear to be the eco-conscious bruiser enthusiasts were hoping for, according to a new study from ACEEE (h/t Motor1.com). While the new GMC Hummer EV may be more efficient than its predecessors, the non-profit group found that the battery-powered truck still produces more greenhouse gas emissions than a gas-powered sedan.
CARS
Robb Report

Despite 41,000 New Jobs, Restaurant Employment Still Lags Behind Pre-Pandemic Levels

Click here to read the full article. It’s no secret the restaurant industry has taken a beating over the past two years, with tens of thousands of restaurant shuttering and a floods of workers leaving the industry. And even as diners seem to be enthusiastic about returning to in-person meals, the industry is still not quite where it was before Covid-19 hit the United States. While food and beverage businesses added 41,000 jobs last month, employment is still down from what it was in February 2020, according to the latest jobs report from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Compared with that...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Luggage#Vehicles#American#Indian Pursuit Limited#Pursuit
Outsider.com

Harley-Davidson Reveals Line of Military-Themed Motorcycles

On June 21, Harley-Davidson introduced their Enthusiast Collection; a curated collection of specially designed motorcycles representing different interests or occupations of people in the motorcycle community. They first released a limited edition G.I. Enthusiast Collection, which celebrates veterans and active-duty service members of the U.S. Armed Forces. Harley-Davidson announced a halt on production in May, but that has since lifted, and the company is back to producing new bikes.
CARS
RideApart

KoubaLink Introduces Lowering Link For Honda Africa Twin

Unlike cars, motorcycles, for the most part, require their drivers to be of a certain level of physical fitness and stature in order to safely and confidently operate. While a good number of super-skilled riders, such as Marc Marquez and Dani Pedrosa, aren’t exactly what you’d call gifted with height, it goes without saying that a shorter person will generally find it harder to ride a taller motorcycle.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Cars
24/7 Wall St.

This Is America’s Worst Car Brand

The car industry has been transformed over the past three years. First, the COVID-19 pandemic robbed manufacturers and dealers of their potential customers, sometimes for months. Then, parts shortages began to undermine inventory levels. Lower inventory meant higher prices. Regardless of the problems car manufacturers faced, some continued to produce better cars than others, and […]
CARS
Top Speed

This HEMI-Powered Jeep Renegade Redefines Ridiculousness

When you think about the Jeep Renegade, the last thing coming to your mind is a HEMI engine. In fact, the tiny crossover has anything but a powerful engine. YouTuber Mike Martin decided it was time for the people to look at this small vehicle in a different way, so he took a bland Jeep Renegade and a donor Dodge Charger R/T from a salvage auction and transformed what used to be a very boring car into an insane project. If you ask yourself why did he do that, the reason is very simple: why not?
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Lawsuit Settlement: Free Engines For These Cars

If you own one of these Hyundai or Kia vehicles, you could wind up with a free engine replacement. That’s because a class-action lawsuit has reached a settlement for owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles. Those cars include the hugely popular Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima sedans. These were some of Kia’s and Hyundai’s big sellers in this period. Unfortunately, its engines were big failures.
CARS
MotorBiscuit

Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas?

if your car's manufacturer states that its engine requires premium gas, then you can't fill up with lower-octane fuel. But if it's only 'recommended,' you can run it on regular. The post Does My Car Really Need Premium Gas? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
TRAFFIC
fordauthority.com

Impressive 1995 Ford E-350 4X4 Motorhome Up For Auction

Converted Ford vans and other models are a hot item for people with an affinity for camping. We’ve seen quite a few of these modified vans up for sale in recent months, including a 2015 Ford Transit 250 with a modern interior and another with a simpler setup, as well as a 2008 Ford E-150 Sportsmobile converted into a camper. Now, there’s another converted Ford camper van up for sale at Cars & Bids, and though it’s a bit older than the other examples, this converted Ford E-350 motorhome has myriad options to offer.
BUYING CARS
Robb Report

Robb Report

32K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Robb Report is the manual of modern luxury, synonymous around the world with affluence, luxury, and the best of the best.

 https://robbreport.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy