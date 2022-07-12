ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
YE Reportedly Files Trademark To Open YZYSPLY Retail Store

By Dylan Kemp
thesource.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIt looks like Kanye is taking another step forward in his conquest to dominate the fashion industry. According to TMZ, YE and his team filed to trademark the name “YZYSPLY” for retail stores, online ordering services, and online retail store services. Ye currently uses the name “Yeezy Supply” for the online...

