Latest list of high-paying California state jobs in Sacramento County. What’s open in July?

The state of California is hiring in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, State Hospitals, Office of Tax Appeals, Toxic Substances Control and more.

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of July 11:

Captain (class action management unit) | Permanent full-time

Department: Corrections and Rehabilitation

Salary: $10,537 to $12,058 per month

The captain works to formulate policy and develops programs to make the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in compliance with court mandates and provisions.

The application deadline is July 21.

Consulting psychologist | Limited term, full-time

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $10,680 to $11,656 per month

The consulting physiologist provides clinical services and maintenance of evaluation protocols and polices.

The application deadline is July 22.

Senior administrative law judge | Permanent full-time

Department: Office of Tax Appeals

Salary: $10,021 to $13,484 per month

The senior administrative law judge leads the “most complex and sensitive” legal proceedings.

The application deadline will remain open until the job is filled.

Senior hazardous substance engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: Toxic Substances Control

Salary: $10,301 to $12,897 per month

The senior hazardous substance engineer is responsible for providing support to the Board of Environmental Safety.

The application deadline is July 18.

Research scientist manager (epidemiology/ biostatistics) | Permanent full-time

Department: Health Care Services

Salary: $10,356 to $12,902 per month

The research scientist manager oversees the work of the Medicare and Women’s Health Data Section of the Program Data Reporting Division.

The application deadline is July 20.

