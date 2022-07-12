ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Sacramento Bee

Latest list of high-paying California state jobs in Sacramento County. What’s open in July?

By Brianna Taylor
The Sacramento Bee
The Sacramento Bee
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aakY2_0gchbbYk00

The state of California is hiring in the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation, State Hospitals, Office of Tax Appeals, Toxic Substances Control and more.

State jobs are known for offering great benefits and enrollment in the nation’s largest state public pension plan.

Many of the following jobs have specific requirements, which are linked.

Sift through some of the highest paying Sacramento County-based jobs available on the CalCareers website, posted in the last seven days, as of July 11:

Captain (class action management unit) | Permanent full-time

Department: Corrections and Rehabilitation

Salary: $10,537 to $12,058 per month

The captain works to formulate policy and develops programs to make the Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation in compliance with court mandates and provisions.

The application deadline is July 21.

Consulting psychologist | Limited term, full-time

Department: State Hospitals

Salary: $10,680 to $11,656 per month

The consulting physiologist provides clinical services and maintenance of evaluation protocols and polices.

The application deadline is July 22.

Senior administrative law judge | Permanent full-time

Department: Office of Tax Appeals

Salary: $10,021 to $13,484 per month

The senior administrative law judge leads the “most complex and sensitive” legal proceedings.

The application deadline will remain open until the job is filled.

Senior hazardous substance engineer | Permanent full-time

Department: Toxic Substances Control

Salary: $10,301 to $12,897 per month

The senior hazardous substance engineer is responsible for providing support to the Board of Environmental Safety.

The application deadline is July 18.

Research scientist manager (epidemiology/ biostatistics) | Permanent full-time

Department: Health Care Services

Salary: $10,356 to $12,902 per month

The research scientist manager oversees the work of the Medicare and Women’s Health Data Section of the Program Data Reporting Division.

The application deadline is July 20.

What do you want to know about life in Sacramento? Ask our California Utility Team your top-of-mind questions in the module below or email utilityteam@sacbee.com.

Comments / 6

Common Sense
1d ago

State jobs waste tax payers money. We need smaller government and more productive industries.

Reply
5
Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The State Of California#Jobs#Calcareers
CBS Sacramento

Inflation Expected To Hit Sacramento Harder Than Other Cities

OLD SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – For restaurants and retailers, the cost of doing business is crippling. We’re getting answers on why inflation will hit Sacramento harder than other cities and whether a recession is on the horizon. Inflation set a new record in June after consumer prices rose 9.1 percent. Many Americans are wondering how much further can families stretch the dollar. As for restaurants and retailers, the staggering reality shows the cost of doing business is crippling. Businesses in Old Sacramento experienced a quiet bustle Wednesday. Renning Jones visited her hometown after leaving California years ago. Just like the local residents, her mouth...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Sacramento

New Study Ranks Sacramento, Stockton Among Most Dangerous Cities For Pedestrians In US

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A new study has named Sacramento one of the most dangerous cities in the country for pedestrians. According to the report from Smart Growth America, the Sacramento area – including Roseville and Folsom – ranked 27th out of 101 US metro areas in terms of pedestrian danger. Nine other California cities made the list, including Stockton, Los Angeles and San Francisco. Researchers say Sacramento recorded 296 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020. California recorded more than 4,700 during that same time period.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Free Dump Day to start in Placer County as part of Caltrans Clean California Initiative

ROSEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — This Saturday, Placer County will be holding a Dump Day in Roseville as part of their Clean California Initiative. Caltrans District 3 in California will be holding free monthly Dump Days throughout 11 counties for the rest of the year. The Dump Day events are organized by Caltrans as a way to try and keep California highways clean from the trash.
PLACER COUNTY, CA
visitsacramento.com

The California State Fair Returns to Sacramento

The California State Fair and Food Festival is back in Sacramento from July 15-31, 2022. Visiting the California State Fair has been a must for locals and visitors alike for decades, and after a hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic, fair officials say they're back and excited to welcome visitors once again as the fair showcases everything from food, animals, the California counties and, of course, provides entertainment on rides, fashion shows, live music and more.
SACRAMENTO, CA
The Sacramento Bee

Sacramento among California cities most dangerous for pedestrians, new national study says

Stockton - No. 9. Smart Growth America’s “Dangerous By Design 2022,” based on information from mobile devices, focuses on the years 2016 to 2020. Organized by the number of deaths per 100,000 people, Sacramento recorded 296 pedestrian deaths between 2016 and 2020 and California documented 4,729 — ranking ninth deadliest U.S. state for pedestrians. Deltona, Florida is the deadliest city for pedestrians and New Mexico is the deadliest state, according to the study.
SACRAMENTO, CA
Business Monthly

HCAR CEO accepts new position in California￼

The Howard County Association of REALTORS announced that Jessica Coates, CEO of HCAR, has accepted a new position as CEO of the Sacramento Association of REALTORS. She will remain CEO of HCAR through July 31. Coates has been the CEO of HCAR since 2018. Among her accomplishments are expansion of...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS Sacramento

‘It Is What It Is’: Sacramento Residents Step Up Water Conservation Efforts As State Mulls Drought Measures

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) —  Water conservation numbers are strong in the capital region, but is it enough to satisfy statewide water restrictions? We’re getting answers on how local counties are making conservation worth it for the people who live there. As California’s drought worsens, local water agencies have been given level two regulations with the intention of cutting water usage by twenty percent. Residents are answering the call but it still may not be enough as Gov. Gavin Newsom mulls the idea of a statewide mandate. “It is what it is,” says West Sacramento resident Erica Souvannarth. The lifelong Californian has curbed her water usage...
SACRAMENTO, CA
californiaglobe.com

Sacramento Homeless Grows As City/County Spend Million$ More on Accommodating Them

The number of homeless living on Sacramento streets has increased over the past three years, according to the new Point-in-Time count released by Sacramento Steps Forward, the City of Sacramento reports. However, based on interviews with homeless, they were living on the streets prior to the Covid virus pandemic, so this increase can’t be blamed on the pandemic.
SACRAMENTO, CA
abc10.com

Stockton City Council approves new water conservation measures: What to know

STOCKTON, Calif. — From having designated days for lawn watering to requiring overall water reduction by 20%, new ordinances passed Tuesday by Stockton's City Council could bring changes or fines to some residents. During their public meeting Tuesday night, Stockton City Council members voted unanimously to approve changes to...
STOCKTON, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Drivers Second Worst In US, Study Finds

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A lot of Americans think their city has the worst drivers, but a new report reveals which city’s drivers are really bad. According to a study by QuoteWizard from Lending Tree, Sacramento drivers were almost at the top of the list, beating L.A. The study looked at which U.S. cities have the most dangerous driving incidents, defined as accidents, speeding tickets, citations (things like running red lights and using a cellphone while driving), and DUI arrests. Bakersfield was number one and Sacramento was a close second. L.A. was fourth and San Francisco was fifth. Here’s the list of the top 11 worst cities. (credit: QuoteWizard by Lending Tree) The city with the best drivers? Louisville, Kentucky.
The Sacramento Bee

The Sacramento Bee

17K+
Followers
705
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1857, The Sacramento Bee is the flagship newspaper of McClatchy. As the region’s leading media company, The Sacramento Bee’s print, online, mobile, and direct mail products reach 98% of the Sacramento market. The Sacramento Bee has won six Pulitzer Prizes and is consistently recognized with industry awards for superior journalism, setting the high standard for each of its sister properties across the country.

 https://www.sacbee.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy