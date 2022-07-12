COVID Cases Ticking Up

At the Bissell Point water treatment plant in north St. Louis, the focal point of the pump building is a small white refrigerator — about the size of a dorm fridge. Every 10 minutes or so, a mechanical, whirring scoop dips down into the influent sewage, pulls out about a tablespoon of water and drops it into a clear container about the size and shape of a milk jug.
Covid cases are back on the increase in Mid – Missouri. Cole County Health’s Chezney Schulte …. Numbers on the Cole County Health website show, that in the week leading up to last week, the county had 133 – Covid positives and 83 – breakthrough cases. Boone County reported 395 – new cases of COVID-19.
West Plains, MO. – Brightspeed announced today that it will build over 130,000 new fiber passings in portions of 19 counties in Missouri, including Howell, Oregon, Texas, and Wright counties. Brightspeed is expecting these passings to be implemented by the end of 2023 and will install 180,000 additional fiber passings in the state in following years.
A popular cannabis dispensary chain is opening a new location in Missouri this week. Cookies, the most globally recognized cannabis company, announced today a new partnership with 3Fifteen Primo to open its first Cookies Dispensary in Missouri.
Missouri has so much to offer people from big cities like St. Louis, and Kansas City, to caves, fishing, and so much more, but according to one website there is one main reason you need to visit the state of Missouri. The website called thetravel.com came out with a list...
GLADSTONE, Mo. — As a Democrat running for the Senate in Missouri, a state that his party has largely written off, Lucas Kunce is used to skeptics. So when a woman raised her hand at a recent campaign event and said, “I love what you’re saying,” then struggled to articulate her question, Kunce sensed there was a catch.
The developer of the Grain Belt Express is significantly increasing the amount of power the wind transmission line will deliver to Missouri. The line will now have 5,000-megawatt capacity, up from an earlier proposal of 4,000 megawatts. Under the new plan, half of that power will be diverted to Missouri, a significant increase compared to the roughly 10% proposed initially. The transmission line has been opposed for years by some Missouri landowners, but it made a breakthrough in this year's legislative session. In news out of Kansas City, 139 residents have taken advantage of the first month of new legal services that provide aid for residents facing eviction. Tenants are now able to secure legal representation through a right-to-counsel ordinance the city passed to combat disparities between landlords and renters in eviction court. One national advocacy group estimates that 90% of landlords have an attorney during eviction proceedings, compared to just 1% of tenants. Plus, gas prices across Missouri have cooled off over the last few weeks. The average price of a gallon Monday was down nearly 30 cents from a month ago. Experts predict a fifth consecutive week of falling gas prices next week, but they warn that looming hurricane season could lead to price increases soon.
Missouri will get five times the clean energy previously promised by the developers of the Grain Belt Express transmission line, executives announced Monday. Grain Belt Express is a 800-mile high-voltage transmission line meant to carry renewable energy from wind-swept western Kansas across Missouri and Illinois to the Indiana border. Its...
The Missouri Department of Natural Resources has selected five Missouri cities to receive a total of $1.1 million in Land and Water Conservation Fund grants to improve public outdoor recreation areas. “As an agency, we are continually focused on improving the quality of life for Missourians,” said Missouri Department of...
MISSOURI (CBS 58) -- A trip to the beach turned life-threatening this month, as a Missouri woman was infected with the so-called "brain-eating" amoeba after swimming at a beach in Iowa. The beach at Lake of Three Fires State Park in Taylor County is now closed after a "confirmed infection...
(MISSOURINET) – A Missouri organization is prepping for a court battle on a bill that requires a government-issued photo ID to vote. Last month, Governor Parson signed the sweeping elections bill into law. Denise Lieberman (LEE-burr-men), with the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, says the state Supreme Court has already...
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. — The countdown is on!. Tuesday morning, the St. Louis County Board of Elections worked to reassure voters about security measures in place at the polls. Rick Stream is the Republican Director of Elections and Eric Fey is the Democratic Director of Elections. Both said...
What comes to mind when you think of soda's? Coke, Pepsi, Dr. Pepper, Sprite, and 7Up, are just a few options given to consumers. In a world where there are so many different kinds of soda's to choose from, how do we pick just one favorite? There is already enough to debate between using the word "pop" or "soda" in the Midwest, let alone choosing a favorite drink. Regardless of what you call them or how much you drink them, soda is here to stay. The choice of soda in each state varies, but this specific soda is preferred by the most people living in Missouri.
Cole County State Rep. Rudy Veit stands by his support of the move that raised Missouri’s gas tax. Veit tangled with Austin Petersen on the KWOS Morning Show over his stance on the issue …. Missouri’s total gas tax will be nearly 30 – cents a gallon when the...
(Bonne Terre, MO) -- Authorities in St. Francois County have issued an Endangered Person Advisory after a nearly newborn baby went missing. Two-week-old Aryan Shinstock is a white male, 18 inches long and weighs six pounds, with blonde hair, blue eyes, and a fair complexion. He’s believed to be with his mother -- 29-year-old Kala Boesch, a white female, five-foot-three, 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. Boesch failed to make a court appearance and could be driving a red 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt. Authorities believe she and the baby could be enroute to the Lake of the Ozarks or to Bowling Green, Kentucky.
