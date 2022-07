The Penns Manor School Board will hold a meeting tonight and on the agenda is several items related to hirings and resignations. The board will consider tonight rehiring Richard Mazey as the district’s athletic director. The position will be for one year at a salary of $4,750. Another motion on the agenda will be the hiring of Matthew Carney as the K-12 assistant principal at an annual salary $65,000 effective either July 14th or a date to be determined by the superintendent. That date will be based on Carney’s release from his current employer. Other hirings include a cafeteria monitor, a cafeteria worker, and a long-term elementary substitute teacher and a long-term elementary music teacher.

MANOR, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO