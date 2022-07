To the editor — I am writing this letter in support of Kyle Curtis for Yakima County commissioner, District 2. One of the main reasons I am endorsing him is that I find him to be a unifier. Right now, it seems as though our nation is being torn asunder by all the divisiveness, and that is not what our county needs to move forward. Kyle doesn’t represent the extreme views of either side and that is precisely why he stands out.

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO