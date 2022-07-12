Navigators, ‘medical passports,’ Lyft rides: How Planned Parenthood has worked for 5 years with out-of-state clinics on abortion access.

Planned Parenthood planning: Since 2017, as state legislatures passed more aggressive abortion restrictions, Planned Parenthood and independent clinics have begun working together, trying to analyze which states would “go dark,” as they call states that outlaw abortions, and which states would continue access, as well as their clinic capacity. Iris Harvey, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Greater Ohio, shared in a town hall with supporters how it has created the position of “navigators” to provide “medical passports” to Ohio patients who travel out-of-state for abortions. The passports describe in detail where they are going and what will happen during their appointment, so patients don’t feel alone, Laura Hancock reports.

OHIO STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO