Ohio State

Navigators, ‘medical passports,’ Lyft rides: How Planned Parenthood has worked for 5 years with out-of-state clinics on abortion access.

By Laura Hancock, cleveland.com
 1 day ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio – In 2017, as abortion laws in Ohio and other states reduced access, Planned Parenthood and independent abortion clinics...

Cleveland, OH
Community Policy