North Alabama sheriff seeks new trial, argues state hid investigation of key witness

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month. Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day. “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.” Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.

CULLMAN, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO