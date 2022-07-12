ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Alabama sheriff seeks new trial, argues state hid investigation of key witness

Nearly a year after a jury found him guilty of theft and abuse of power, the former sheriff of Limestone County in north Alabama is appealing his felony convictions and seeking a new trial. In a brief to the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, attorneys for Mike Blakely, who...

Guest
1d ago

Just a typical Alabama crook trying to justify his crimes!! People better start paying attention to who they are voting in office!! There might be one honest sheriff in Alabama and that a big might!!

Lori Long
1d ago

so, someone who was possibly doing wrong testifies against another person who was doing wrong. Doesn't mean the testimony was false. Doesn't make the person they testified against innocent.

Donald Self
1d ago

I've know this man since I was a child & HE'S GUILTY AS CHARGED & OF SO MUCH MORE!!

WSFA

Judges: Dothan trial unfair because judge made witnesses wear masks

DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) -Two Alabama judges believe a Dothan man failed to receive a fair trial because a trial judge forced witnesses to wear conventional face coverings when they testified, depriving the defendant of his right to confront witnesses. A Houston County jury in 2021 convicted Emiliano Rodriguez on one...
DOTHAN, AL
WKRG News 5

Casey White charged with murder of Vicky White

(NewsNation) — Casey White, the inmate who escaped from an Alabama jail in April, has been charged with murder in the death of the corrections officer who helped him leave. Corrections officer Vicky White and Casey White went on the run after the jail escape from Lauderdale County Detention Center in Florence, Alabama, leading law enforcement on an 11-day manhunt that put the tight-knit town on edge.
FLORENCE, AL
radio7media.com

Former Escaped Prisoner in Alabama Charged with Felony Murder

FORMER ESCAPED PRISONER CASEY WHITE IS NOW BEING CHARGED WITH FELONY MURDER FOR HIS CONNECTION IN THE DEATH OF VICKY WHITE, THE FORMER ALABAMA CORRECTIONS OFFICER HE ESCAPED WITH ON APRIL 29TH. FOLLOWING AN 11 DAY MANHUNT THE COUPLE WAS SPOTED IN EVENASVILLE INDIANA AND A CHASE ENSUED AFTER US MARSHALS GATHERED AT A HOTEL WHERE THE TWO HAD BEEN STAYING. VICKY WHITE WAS SHOT AS THE PURSUIT ENDED AND CASED WAS TAKEN INTO CUSTODY. CASEY WAS INDICTED BY A LAUDERDALE COUNTY GRAND JURY AND A WARRANT WAS SERVED LAST WEEK.
ALABAMA STATE
WAAY-TV

Attorneys cite due process, lack of proof in call to reverse verdict against ex-sheriff Mike Blakely

Former Limestone County Sheriff Mike Blakely continues his fight for a new day in court. Blakely's legal team filed a brief this week with the Alabama Court of Criminal Appeals, calling for the two convictions against him to be thrown out. The first is for first-degree theft, based on allegations that Blakely illegally took campaign funds for himself, while the other is for use of official position or office for personal gain, stemming from interest-free loans that Blakely obtained from the Limestone County jail inmate fund.
Alabama Now

Inmate who escaped with Alabama prison guard indicted in her death

A prisoner who prompted a nationwide manhunt when he disappeared this spring from an Alabama jail has been charged with killing the corrections official authorities said helped him escape. Casey White, 38, has been indicted on a murder charge for the shooting death of Vicky White, Lauderdale County District Attorney...
alreporter.com

Incarcerated man dead at Elmore Correctional Facility

Another incarcerated man has been found dead in an Alabama prison, a spokesperson for the Alabama Department of Corrections confirmed Friday. Lamarcus Demond Philpot, 41, was found unresponsive on his bunk in the Elmore Correctional Facility on Wednesday of last week, according to the ADOC. Philpot was serving a 35-year year sentence for a rape committed in Lee County.
AL.com

Alabama man killed by lightning, 6th in US this year

A south Alabama man was killed by lightning, the sixth such fatality in the U.S. this year. Greg Shipp of Brewton died Saturday as the result of a lightning strike, the Brewton Standard reported. Shipp was among a group of four adults and a child who were floating down Burnt Corn Creek when a thunderstorm hit. Capt. James Carroll with the Brewton Fire Department told the Standard Shipp was apparently struck by lightning and was unresponsive on a sandbar when emergency personnel arrived.
WAFF

Manslaughter suspect arrested for meth possession

FRANKLIN Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who was arrested and charged with manslaughter is back behind bars after police discovered drugs. Court documents show that Brandy Dowdy was arrested on July 10 for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. After the arrest, the State of Alabama filed a motion...
WAFF

Man charged with capital murder arrested in prison for screwdriver

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man currently awaiting trial for capital murder was arrested again while staying in the Marshall County Jail, this time for having a screwdriver in jail. According to an arrest report filed by the Marshall County Sheriff’s Office, Kevon Williams, 24, was charged with first-degree promoting...
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman man charged with animal cruelty

CULLMAN, Ala. – A Cullman man was recently arrested and charged with two counts of cruelty to animals. The arrest stemmed from an incident that occurred last month.   Cullman County Animal Control Director Rodney Banister said a call was received for a welfare check on two canines at a county residence back on June 17. He said the animals were seized that day.   “Officer Jarrett quickly responded and found two canines, (one bulldog mix and one shepherd mix) without proper nutrition and shelter at an abandoned residence,” Banister said. “They were quickly taken to a local veterinary hospital, seen and released. They are at the animal shelter where their health has improved greatly.”  Arrest warrants were issued, and Levi Joseph Gerst, 40, recently turned himself in.  
CBS 42

Mississippi radio personality’s home hit by stray bullet

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — Robert Walker, a well-known radio host at 97.7 in Jackson a group of young men drove up and fired dozens of rounds at two other young men right outside his home July 7. “The mayor’s saying the city is safe, the city is not safe,” Walker said. Walker said his main […]
