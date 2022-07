What the Alabama Supreme Court has done to Greenetrack should scare the hell out of everyone. A little more than a week ago, the state’s highest court dropped a bombshell that relatively few people seemed to notice. In a lengthy, meandering opinion that contained a weirdly-high number of analogies and hypotheticals, the ALSC overruled the state’s Tax Tribunal and two circuit courts and determined that Greenetrack, a small dog track in Eutaw, owed more than $76 million in unpaid taxes on electronic bingo games it operated from 2004 to 2008.

