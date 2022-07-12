ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairview Heights, IL

Drug treatment facility proposed at Illinois meeting

By Kim Hudson
 2 days ago

FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS, Ill. – The meeting on a proposed drug treatment facility in Fairview Heights, Illinois is Tuesday evening, but the debate started early on social media.

If approved, the facility will be built in a residential neighborhood. On the public page Fairview Heights Chatter , residents voiced concerns about the safety of their children. Others said they would rather have a recovery facility, than drug use in a vacant building. Still others pointed to increased drug use and overdose deaths as a reason something must be done.

The Illinois Department of Public Health estimates opioid overdose deaths spiked 33% from 2019 to 2020, the first year of the COVID pandemic. The state’s Opioid Data Dashboard shows non-heroin opioids, such as prescription drugs, drove the increase in St. Clair County where Fairview Heights is located.

Tuesday’s public hearing will allow residents to voice their support or opposition to the plan. It will be at 7 p.m. CDT at City Hall. That is at 10025 Bunkum Road, in Fairview Heights.

You can attend in person. If you want to attend virtually, here are the connection instructions:
https://www.gotomeet.me/cofh_lud/planning_commission
PHONE: 1 (408) 650-3123
ACCESS CODE: 739-271-573
ONE-TOUCH: TEL: 14086503123,,739271573#
You can also call Dallas Alley, Director of Land Use and Development at (618) 489-2061 or alley@cofh.org for instructions.

