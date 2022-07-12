ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, UT

Summit County Council approves open space committee appointments

Park Record
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Summit County Council on July 6 approved an important step in the process to allocate $50 million in bond proceeds across the county to protect open space. The County Council approved the appointments of 25 residents to regional advisory groups representing the West Side as well as North Summit and...

