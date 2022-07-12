Long Islander runs with the bulls in Spain

Today in Spain the famous Running of the Bulls continued in Pamplona.



Each year, daring participants run alongside the bulls as the animals are guided through the city to the town's bullring and in the mix this year is a Long Islander.

At 8 a.m. Spain time, Christopher Quinn, 33, of Wantagh, ran 50 yards of the run.

Quinn said he wasn't that nervous until he heard the rocket shot, then the adrenaline started pumping.

Quinn said he had a plan, but it went out the window immediately. However, his bucket list item is checked off.