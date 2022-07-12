Pete Davidson makes hilarious appearance in new trailer for season 2 of 'The Kardashians'

Photo credit Getty Images

Pete Davidson is officially keeping up with “The Kardashians.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star will appear in the new season of girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s reality series.

In the first trailer for season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Davidson can be seen hilariously reacting after Kanye West’s ex-wife asks him a provocative question.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim asks while walking into a room as Pete stands next to Khloe Kardashian. Without missing a beat, the 28-year-old drops everything he’s holding and runs quickly over to Kim as they seemingly walk toward the bathroom.

In another scene, Kim discusses the relationship more directly. “Life is good, I have a new boyfriend,” the mother of four says. “I’m just having a really good time.”

In March, the duo officially confirmed their relationship after first sparking romance rumors following Kim’s hosting gig on “SNL” in October 2021.

The reality show’s trailer also highlights other family dramas including Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding plans with Travis Barker, and Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against various members of the Kardashians.

After a successful 20-season run of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E! ended in 2021, the media family scored a massive deal with Hulu to continue their storylines on a new series entitled “The Kardashians.”

The new incarnation launched in April 2022 with an inaugural first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” starts streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday, September 22.

