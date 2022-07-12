ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Pete Davidson makes hilarious appearance in new trailer for season 2 of 'The Kardashians'

By Johnny Lopez
Audacy
Audacy
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vp2T7_0gchY7OG00
Photo credit Getty Images

Pete Davidson is officially keeping up with “The Kardashians.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star will appear in the new season of girlfriend Kim Kardashian’s reality series.

In the first trailer for season 2 of Hulu’s “The Kardashians,” Davidson can be seen hilariously reacting after Kanye West’s ex-wife asks him a provocative question.

“Babe, do you want to shower with me really quick?” Kim asks while walking into a room as Pete stands next to Khloe Kardashian. Without missing a beat, the 28-year-old drops everything he’s holding and runs quickly over to Kim as they seemingly walk toward the bathroom.

In another scene, Kim discusses the relationship more directly. “Life is good, I have a new boyfriend,” the mother of four says. “I’m just having a really good time.”

In March, the duo officially confirmed their relationship after first sparking romance rumors following Kim’s hosting gig on “SNL” in October 2021.

The reality show’s trailer also highlights other family dramas including Kylie Jenner’s second pregnancy with Travis Scott, Kourtney Kardashian’s wedding plans with Travis Barker, and Blac Chyna’s defamation lawsuit against various members of the Kardashians.

After a successful 20-season run of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” on E! ended in 2021, the media family scored a massive deal with Hulu to continue their storylines on a new series entitled “The Kardashians.”

The new incarnation launched in April 2022 with an inaugural first season consisting of 10 episodes.

Season 2 of “The Kardashians” starts streaming on Hulu beginning Thursday, September 22.

Lights, camera, action! Get the latest updates on movies and television from The Reel Buzz on Audacy.com.

Comments / 0

Related
StyleCaster

Kanye Just Revealed He Wanted to Be Declared ‘Legally Dead’ After His Messy Divorce From Kim

Click here to read the full article. And…he’s gone? Kanye West’s BET Awards appearance was one for the history books. The DONDA rapper took to the 2022 BET Awards stage to present his friend Diddy with the Lifetime Achievement Award, and also took the time to clarify his place in society today. Ye made a surprise appearance during the show and revealed that he wanted to stay away from the spotlight after his divorce from Kim on June 26, 2022. “You know I took a little hiatus,” he said. “I said, ‘I want to just, like, declare myself legally dead for...
RELATIONSHIPS
realitytitbit.com

Meet Kardashians' lookalike 'secret' cousin who had a reality show without them

The OG fans might or might not know, but Natalie Halcro shares more than just a good friendship and a ‘resemblance’ with the Kardashians. She is actually their cousin. Before Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Natalie Halcro bagged her own reality TV series and is also the founder of many of her businesses.
NFL
E! News

Watch Khloe Kardashian Reveal Who Her "Crush" Is in Cheeky Video

Watch: Khloe Kardashian Reveals How to Flirt With Her on Hot Ones. It's True, Khloe Kardashian just revealed who she's crushing on. The 38-year-old Good American founder took to TikTok on July 5 to share some insight into her love life in a 10-second video. In the short and sweet clip, the reality TV personality looked fabulous in a bright Barbie-pink latex outfit that she styled with tousled hair and glam makeup. Using the viral "Do you have a crush?" audio, Khloe then revealed the person who has been stealing her heart.
BEAUTY & FASHION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kanye West
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kylie Jenner
Person
Kanye
Person
Blac Chyna
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Pete Davidson
Person
Khloe Kardashian
Person
Travis Scott
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Page Six

Kim Kardashian’s Christmas card pics ‘unusable’ due to North’s middle finger

What a card. Kim Kardashian revealed that most of the family’s Christmas card photos were unusable last year – due to her 9-year-old daughter, North, flipping the bird during their photo shoot. “They always cry. Nobody gets along,” she said of her and ex Kanye West’s four kids — North, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3 – on the latest episode of Hulu’s “The Kardashians.” “Most of the photos I saw were unusable because North was sticking out her middle finger.” She added, “It’s days like this when I really just need to lock myself in the room by myself for just...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kim Kardashian Is ‘So Different’ Around Pete Davidson, Scott Disick Says

While gushing over Kim Kardashian’s relationship with Pete Davidson, Scott Disick and Khloé Kardashian couldn’t help but throw a little shade at the Kardashian-Jenner family’s former partners. Khloé, 37, turned to Scott, 39, for a laugh during the Thursday, June 16, episode of The Kardashians, but they ended up chatting about how Tristan Thompson’s paternity […]
CELEBRITIES
Page Six

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West reunite at daughter North’s basketball game

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are turning into co-parenting pros. The former couple reunited to watch their eldest daughter North’s basketball game Friday night. Photos obtained by TMZ show the pair sitting separately at a gym near Thousand Oaks, Calif., around 7 p.m. while the 9-year-old was taking part in a kids’ league game. Kardashian, 41, wore a white tee, light wash jeans and blue boots, styling her bleach blond hair in loose waves. She sat one row in front of the “Gold Digger” rapper, 45, who also kept it casual in a red hoodie, black pants and a baseball cap. Sources told the website...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kardashian Family#Kim And Kanye#Snl#Hulu
HollywoodLife

Blac Chyna Claps Back At Kardashians’ ‘Attempt To Financially Ruin’ Her With Litigation Costs

Blac Chyna, 34, whose real name is Angela White, is speaking out about Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian , Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner reportedly trying to get her to pay their $391,000 litigation costs from the recent defamation trial that didn’t rule in her favor. The former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, who sued the KarJenners for a total of $100 million, released a statement through her lawyer, Lynne Ciani, that said because she “achieved” certain “litigation objectives” in the case, she won’t have to pay what they’re apparently demanding she pay.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Kim Kardashian's boyfriend Pete Davidson reveals he wants to have a kid

Kim Kardashian’s boyfriend Pete Davidson revealed it was his dream “to have a kid”.The former Saturday Night Live comedian spoke candidly about his plans for starting a family in a forthcoming episode of Kevin Hart’s Hart to Heart, set to air on Thursday (14 July).“I’m so excited for that chapter, that’s kind of what I’m preparing for now”, said Davidson.The King of Staten Island actor, who is currently dating SKIMS mogul and reality TV star Kim Kardashian, said he is prioritising his self-improvement in preparation for fatherhood.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Kim Kardashian describes daughter North pranking her with 'murder scene'Woman says date ditched her when she took a nap after flying cross-countryCamilla joined by friends for 75th birthday 'Oldie Luncheon'
CELEBRITIES
Floor8

New trailer for Hulu's The Kardashians season 2 arrives!

The Kardashian-Jenner clan is back working on Hulu's The Kardashians season 2! The famous family will be back on our screen earlier than expected, with season 2 being released on Hulu on September 22, 2022. Ahead of its release, Hulu shared a new trailer to tease what's to come!. In...
TV SERIES
E! News

See How Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner Wished North West a Happy 9th Birthday

Watch: Kim Kardashian & North West's ADORABLE Mother-Daughter Date in Italy. North West's birthday plans have gone anything but south. Celebrating her big day with an anime-themed party on June 12, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's daughter officially turned 9 years old on June 15. While not everyone was in attendance at her weekend festivities, the Kardashian-Jenner family wasted no time sending sweet wishes to the birthday girl on social media today.
CELEBRITIES
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy