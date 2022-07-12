ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Albuquerque Police’s new digital investigative team

By Chris McKee
KRQE News 13
 1 day ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police is leaning on a newer investigative team as crime is increasingly moving online. Describing their work in a recent news conference, APD also announced that its now one-year-old “Digital Intelligence Team” will soon expand to seven full-time investigators.

News Conference: Albuquerque Police to expand newer digital intelligence unit

Amid a record-setting year for homicides in 2021, the team is, in part, working on gathering the online evidence related to each new homicide case in the city. Is it working? Deputy Commander for APD’s Criminal Investigations Division, Kyle Hartsock joins the podcast this week to talk about the work APD’s “DIT” is doing.

Hartsock has a long history in the community investigating cybercrime. He’s a former detective with the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office, and served as a special agent in charge of criminal investigations with the Second Judicial District Attorney’s Office.

In this episode, Hartsock shares how this new team within the Albuquerque Police Department is analyzing digital evidence using suspects’ online footprints. Stay tuned until the end of the podcast, when Hartsock shares how he handles his own children’s use of social media and devices.

Download new episodes of the New Mexico News Podcast every Tuesday. Episodes are available on the most popular platforms including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, Stitcher , and Podbean among others.

To find the show on your favorite podcast player, type “KRQE News” or “New Mexico News Podcast” into the search feature. Use the links above to find the podcast on each respective service, or listen to the audio player below.

If you have a question, comment, or suggestion for the podcast, let us know! Email the hosts at chris.mckee@krqe.com or gabrielle.burkhart@krqe.com .

