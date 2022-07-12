ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

All-First Coast football player of the year, defense: Jaheim Singletary, Riverside

By Clayton Freeman, Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
The Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NHkam_0gchVPU800

The pages of the Times-Union in the summer of 2018 laid out two magic words alongside a name that hadn't yet played a snap of high school football.

Jaheim Singletary, key newcomer.

But just how key? Was a freshman really ready to leave an instant impression for a venerable 90-year-old program at the heart of Jacksonville football?

Singletary's first month of high school football showed the world what he was all about. He never slowed down.

Now a college-bound graduate instead of a high school freshman, a five-star prospect instead of a raw recruit and a rising cornerback set to shine for the national champions, Singletary closed a Riverside career to remember as the Times-Union's All-First Coast defensive player of the year for football.

Super 24:Meet Northeast Florida's leading high school football recruits in the 2022 class

All-First Coast football:Meet Northeast Florida's top high school players for the 2021 season

As a senior, Singletary picked off four passes and earned a berth on the MaxPreps All-America team, and finished the year as a finalist for the USA Today national player of the year award later this month.

A five-star recruit, ranked by some analysts as the nation's most promising high school cornerback, Singletary is now beginning the next step of his football journey in Athens with the University of Georgia.

Those analysts saw a cornerback with a rare combination of skills — the height to match up against physical wideouts, the speed to control the deep passing game, the agility to stick close to skilled route-runners and the quick hands to punish any quarterback who made the mistake of throwing an errant pass into his ZIP code.

He concluded his high school career as a four-time Florida High School Athletic Association playoff qualifier and the school's most heralded prospect for decades.

Then again, the way Singletary began his high school days in 2018, his meteoric rise was no surprise.

Singletary already owned three interceptions (against Westside, Mandarin and Atlantic Coast) through the first month of his high school career as a freshman at the school, then still known as Lee High. He ended that season with seven picks, six pass breakups and a fumble recovery to send a message loud and clear across the state: Watch out.

From then on, opponents generally learned their lessons to steer clear of Singletary's territory in the passing game, although when they tested him, he made them pay. Singletary closed his Riverside career with 14 interceptions.

He also contributed in the return game and on offense, where he caught four touchdown passes in his senior year and displayed his stunning athletic gifts in the downfield passing game.

Though he's no longer in the Sunshine State, Singletary isn't finished on the First Coast.

In December, he made it official, signing with Georgia in the early signing period. So he's scheduled to return to Jacksonville in the years to come for the Florida-Georgia clash at TIAA Bank Field, beginning this fall on Oct. 30.

Jaheim Singletary, football (defense)

Senior, Riverside

Age: 18

Resume: Five-star recruit ranked by some analysts as the nation's No. 1 cornerback in the 2022 class. ... Intercepted four passes and recorded 28 tackles. ... Named to MaxPreps High School All-America team. ... Finalist for national USA Today Defensive Player of the Year. ... Also caught four touchdown passes on offense. ... Signed with national champion Georgia.

Clayton Freeman covers high school sports and more for the Florida Times-Union. Follow him on Twitter at @CFreemanJAX.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Albany Herald

Plenty is expected from the Albany State football team in 2022

ATLANTA — At Wednesday’s SIAC Media Day at the College Football Hall of Fame, Albany State was predicted once again to win the conference’s East Division title and junior quarterback Dionte Bonneau was named the Preseason Offensive Player of the Year. Albany State is the defending SIAC...
ALBANY, GA
NoleGameday

BREAKING: Florida State loses commitment from 4-star quarterback

The tumultuous recruitment of Ravenwood, TN 4-star quarterback Chris Parson has come to an end as he announced Tuesday that he was decommitting from Florida State. The past two months have been a roller coaster for Florida State and quarterback commitment Chris Parson. Parson, who committed in July 2021, began to become weary of his commitment when the coaching staff started recruiting other quarterbacks in the 2023 class.
FLORIDA STATE
Tomahawk Nation

Sources: Chuck Ristano to join Florida State baseball coaching staff

Per Brett Nevitt with Noles247 and Kendall Rogers with D1Baseball: The Florida State baseball team will be adding Chuck Ristano from Notre Dame. Ristano reconnects with Link Jarrett after coaching the past 12 years for the Fighting Irish. This past season, he guided Notre Dame’s staff to a 3.91 ERA,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Georgia State
WALB 10

Lee Co. High introduces new baseball coach

LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - It often takes a new face to rejuvenate a sports program. Many times, it’s just as important for that face to move forward and challenge themselves. A familiar place with a new purpose, Lee County baseball finished 18-14 this past season and they were looking for a new leader.
LEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

SEC to stay at 16 teams -- for now

You want Clemson or Florida State in the SEC? It’s not going to happen anytime soon, according to multiple reports on Monday. SEC expansion is on hold for now. “We’re positioned at 16 (teams) for a robust future,” an SEC athletic director told Saturday Down South’s Matt Hayes. “The need (to expand) just isn’t there.”
CLEMSON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Coast#High School Football#American Football#The Times Union#The University Of Georgia
WCTV

FAMU turns students away from dorms with campus housing at capacity

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Less than six weeks before the start of classes at Florida A&M University, some incoming freshmen are scrambling to find off-campus housing as the university announces its dormitories are full. FAMU says all of its beds are full. That leaves nearly 600 students who are on...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
nomadlawyer.org

Cordele: Top 7 Best Places to Visit in Cordele, Georgia

Cordele offers all the charm of a small town in South Georgia. Cordele is a great place to live. It has a mix of comfortable neighborhoods, Victorian and Federal-style houses, and an active downtown area. What is Cordele GA known for?. What is it like to live in Cordele GA?
CORDELE, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Athens
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
High School Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WALB 10

Southwest Ga. teachers talk burnout

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - We’ve all heard a lot about workforce burnout lately. One sector that’s being proactive in addressing it is education. Schools can’t afford to lose more teachers. Educators in Georgia say teacher burnout increased during the pandemic. The height of the pandemic put a...
TIFT COUNTY, GA
southgatv.com

GDOT’s South Georgia construction contracts

TIFTON, GA – Recently awarded $32.5 million Georgia Department of Transportation construction contracts include extending Westover Boulevard in Dougherty County to connect with Ledo Road in Lee County and replacing a Terrell County bridge in such poor condition that it was closed in the fall of 2019. Other contracts...
GEORGIA STATE
wfxl.com

PAW Patrol Live! heading back to Albany in September

The PAW Patrol is back and on a roll in person and LIVE on stage! Ryder and your favorite pups have been working hard to get back on the road and they are ready to roll to Albany. Nickelodeon and VStar Entertainment Group present PAW Patrol Live! “The Great Pirate...
ALBANY, GA
The Florida Times-Union

The Florida Times-Union

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
465K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Jacksonville, FL from the Florida Times-Union.

 http://jacksonville.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy