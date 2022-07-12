ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grady County, OK

Driver killed in Grady County train accident identified

By K. Querry-Thompson/KFOR
KFOR
KFOR
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PTKtB_0gchVFu600
Train Crash near Chickasha. Image McIntyre Law KFOR Chopper 4

AMBER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly accident involving a train in Grady County.

Around 4:20 p.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to a crash involving a Union Pacific Train and a tractor trailer.

Investigators say the semi-truck, driven by 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, was westbound on County Road 1300 when it failed to yield at a railroad crossing.

At that point, the southbound train hit the semi-truck on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Zielinski was pinned for three hours before being freed by Chickasha firefighters.

Sadly, he was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Comments / 0

Related
poncacitynow.com

Man Killed in ATV Accident

CALUMET, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma man has died after a crash with a deer in Canadian County. Around 9:30 p.m. on July 12th, emergency crews were called to an accident in an area along 192nd St., just east of Maple Road, near Calumet. Investigators say 51-year-old Lonny Tech...
CALUMET, OK
kswo.com

Duncan man dead after train and truck collide in Grady County

NEAR AMBER, Okla. (KSWO) - One person is dead after a truck was hit by a train in Grady County. According to a report from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, it happened around 4:30 Monday afternoon, about a mile south of Amber. They say a truck was heading west on County Road 1300, when the driver failed to yield at a railroad crossing, and was then hit by the train.
GRADY COUNTY, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chickasha, OK
County
Grady County, OK
City
Amber, OK
Local
Oklahoma Accidents
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
State
Oklahoma State
Grady County, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6

1 Dead After ATV Crashes Into Deer In Canadian County

One man is dead after crashing into a deer late Tuesday night near Calumet, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Lonny Tech, 51, was traveling eastbound on 192nd Street when he struck a deer and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle rolled one and a half times before...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Semi driver killed after collision with train

AMBER, Okla. — The driver of a white semi truck is dead after a fatal collision with a train on Monday, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). The collision took place Monday afternoon near the town of Amber in Grady County. OHP said the driver, 45-year-old Troy Zielinski, failed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Road#Traffic Accident#Union Pacific Train
KFOR

Emergency crews respond to train crash near Chickasha

GRADY COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) — Emergency crews responded to a train wreck outside of Chickasha Monday afternoon. McIntyre Law Chopper 4 was above the scene and reports a tractor trailer cab was hit by the train and traveled about a quarter-of-a-mile down the tracks as the train came to a stop.
CHICKASHA, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
kswo.com

Lawton fire crews called to same house for fires twice in one day

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Fire crews in Lawton were kept busy Monday night as they battled a major house fire near Fort Sill Boulevard. Crews were actually called out to the scene of 12th and Williams around 9:15 p.m. When crews first got there the house was engulfed in flames. However, according to LFD the home was vacant and thankfully no one was hurt.
LAWTON, OK
news9.com

Vehicle Involved In NW OKC Rollover Accident

A vehicle was involved in a rollover accident Monday afternoon. The accident happened at the intersection of North Santa Fe Avenue and West Memorial Road. It is not yet known if there were injuries sustained in the accident. This is a developing story.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police arrest suspect after shooting victim found dead on front porch of OKC home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police arrested a suspect after they found a shooting victim dead on the front porch of a northeast Oklahoma City home. Around 11:30 a.m. Monday, police conducted a welfare check at a home in the 3600 block of North Lottie Avenue, near Northeast 36th Street and Staton Drive. Officers found a man dead on the front porch with a gunshot wound, a news release said.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Inmate at Oklahoma County jail dies less than 24 hours after his arrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - The Oklahoma County Detention Center says an inmate has died less than a day after his arrest after a fight with his cellmate. In a Monday statement, the detention center said 46-year-old Shawn Slavens died June 25 at a hospital after being found unconscious in the cell. Court records show Slavens was arrested the day before for indecent exposure.
OKLAHOMA COUNTY, OK
KFOR

KFOR

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Oklahoma's KFOR News Channel 4 covering news and weather in central Oklahoma Looking Out 4 You.

 https://kfor.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy