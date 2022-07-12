ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Pope School slated to open in 2024 as Jackson, Madison County officials break ground

By Angele Latham, Jackson Sun
 2 days ago
Ground was broken Monday morning in northwest Madison County as County Mayor Jimmy Harris, Jackson Mayor Scott Conger, and Jackson-Madison County school officials dug their shovels into the ground to make way for the new Pope School.

The long-anticipated construction, which is less than a mile from the old building off of Ashport Road, was met with fanfare when it was approved at a Madison County Commission meeting in March.

Under Monday’s heavy summer sun, officials gleefully hefted the first patch of dirt from the hard-won project.

“We did it y’all!” said Marlon King, Jackson-Madison County School System superintendent. “I would like to say thank you, thank you, thank you to our school board, the county commission, and all of the stakeholders for making this unified effort a reality for our community. We can show West Tennessee that we can unify around one common goal — and that’s to do what’s best for our community.”

The new school has been a hotly-debated need for years, in light of the decades-long issue of overcrowded schools.

Thanks to American Rescue Plan funding, the school will see a full funding of $48 million, which will be a mixture of bond funds and ARPA funds.

"If you've lived in Madison County, Jackson for the last 20 years, you have heard of how we need a new Pope school," said Melissa Spurgeon, chief of staff for Jackson-Madison County School System.

The new facility is set to begin construction “in the next few months,” and will hold around 1,250 students raging from pre-K to eighth grade.

“This is probably one of the top three highlights of the 15 years of being in this office,” said Harris. “This school will change the trajectory of our school system…the quality of our school system will drive this community. And I think we’re on the right trajectory.”

King agreed.

“You may not see the beauty at first,” he said, pointing to the barren field. “But consider the decades-long effort it has taken for this community to reach this point. Change moves at the speed of trust. This groundbreaking is a celebration of trust between school leaders and county officials.”

Officials hope for the project to be completed in the fall of 2024.

Have a story to tell? Reach Angele Latham by email at alatham@gannett.com, by phone at 731-343-5212, or follow her on Twitter at @angele_latham.

