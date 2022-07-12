ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coleman camping gear is on sale for Prime Day 2022

By Amanda Reed
 1 day ago
Not having cell service for multiple days while you’re serenaded by bugs sounds like torture for some. But for the outdoors-inclined, roughing it isn’t rough at all. Have you ever experienced a cool night breeze whooshing through the pines and into the mesh windows of your tent, making you burrow deeper into your sleeping bag? No? You can find that kind of serenity replicated in candles, but you should try the real thing sometime soon. And with the right accessories from a brand like Coleman, you can even bring some easy-living creature comforts with you.

With a 122-year history, Coleman remains one of the most reliable and well-known camping brands today. The company has equipment for all kinds of campers, from seasoned dirt lovers to green newcomers. The good news for both camps? Coleman has an entire tackle box worth of deals for Prime Day.

Here are the Coleman camping deals worth pitching:

Coleman PowerChill Hot/Cold Portable Thermoelectric Cooler, 40 Quart, Gray $73.33 (Was $169.99)

Whether you’re packing 44 cans for a party or a weekend’s-worth full of fish fresh from the river, the 40-quart Coleman PowerChill Hot/Cold Portable Thermoelectric Cooler can hold it all. The cooler keeps contents up to 40 degrees cooler or warmer than its surroundings, and an included 8-foot cord powers the cooler via boat or car connection. You can position the cooler like a mini-fridge or keep it top-loading. And, you can open the door from the left or right side for placement flexibility. Talk about convenience.

Coleman Battery Guard 325m LED Flashlight $6.53 (Was $34.99)

No camping trip is complete without a flashlight, especially one that can provide 25 percent longer battery life compared to traditional flashlights, like this one. A Battery Guard system stops battery drain to preserve power cell life and reduce the chance of corrosion. Its durable, lightweight design includes a rubber-edged bezel to protect against drops of up to 2 meters. On high light, the flashlight runs for two hours, goes up to 500 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 325 meters. On low light, it runs for 200 hours, goes up to 10 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 70 meters.

Coleman All-Weather Multi-Layer Sleeping Bag, Blue $85.13 (Was $129.99)

This all-weather sleeping bag has a temperature range of 0 to 60 degrees, thanks to its multi-layer system. Simply remove layers in warmer weather, or add all three in colder situations. An included carry bag makes storage and transportation easy, and roll control loop fasteners help keep the bag straight while you roll it up. The three layers—all-weather (60 degrees), warm weather (45-55 degrees), and cold weather (32-45 degrees)—attach and disconnect at simple connection points. When sleeping in cold conditions, the Hollow Coletherm insulation provides better body heat retention with less weight, and a Thermolock draft tube prevents heat loss through the zipper.

There are plenty of other Coleman products on sale to unleash your inner call of the wild:

Coolers

Tents and canopies

Sleep essentials

Camp stoves

Flashlights and lanterns

Drinkware

Camping chairs

Tables

Camping accessories

Automotive accesories

Related
Field & Stream

The Best CRKT Pocket Knives of Prime Day 2022

Prime Day deals are a great opportunity to find quality gear at a discounted price. You can find sales on all kinds of gear including spotting scopes, coolers, and pocket knives. CRKT is offering a wide range of deals on many of their everyday carry knives. There are discounts on various CRKT knife designs, styles, and purposes during Prime Day 2022—including some that are up to 36 percent off. Below are some of the best CRKT pocket knife deals that stood out to the Field & Stream gear team. Get your next EDC knife today.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

Columbia Fishing Shirts are on Sale During Prime Day 2022

Middle of the summer, the fish in your usual spots might be biting, or they might be getting a bit sluggish, a bit finicky. One thing, though, is universal. The heat is brutal, hot enough that you might be on the road home well before noon. And if there’s no shade, you’ll always come back with a burn.
SHOPPING
ZDNet

Snag Ray-Ban and Oakley sunglasses on sale: Up to 50% off for Prime Day

The deals are hot during Amazon's Prime Day sale this summer, especially on popular sunglasses brands. Most notably, Ray-Ban and Oakley are discounting some of their coolest glasses. For Ray-Ban, there's an Amazon Prime savings discount of 30% or $38.70 off on a pair of classic rectangular sunglasses. These come...
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

The Solo Stove Bonfire is on Sale for Prime Day 2022

Whether you’re looking for a new firepit for a backyard patio or want a minimalist backpacking stove, Solo Stoves are a functional option. If you’ve been interested in getting one for a while, now is the time to jump on it during their Prime Day Sales. The Solo Stove Bonfire is 47% off, and their Camping Stove is up to 56% off. Save some money on these unique stoves and firepits during Prime Day, but don’t wait because these sales won’t last long.
SHOPPING
yankodesign.com

Cloud Camping is a glamping vehicle that may take you anywhere

You see an unidentified flying object about to land near the beach where you’re lying about sunbathing. You’re excited and at the same time nervous about what that vehicle will bring about. You’re already thinking about aliens or at the very least, a failed space mission that’s unexpectedly landing in your area. You wait with bated breath wondering what you’ll be encountering today. The door opens and out steps a group of friends wearing swimming outfits and getting ready to hit the beach. Welcome to the possible future of travel and leisure!
CARS
Travel + Leisure

This Popular Carry-on Fits a 'Week's Worth of Clothes and Shoes' — and It's 53% Off Ahead of Amazon Prime Day

Whether you're headed out on a weekend getaway or prefer to pack light for every trip, a good carry-on suitcase will take you far. There's no shortage of luggage on the market, especially on Amazon, but it's not always easy to find a good deal. Luckily, shoppers have found one suitcase that's compact, durable, and affordable, coming in at just $57 while it's on sale for up to 53 percent off ahead of Amazon Prime Day.
SHOPPING
CNET

Save Up to 65% on Vera Bradley Bags and Accessories During Prime Day

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a fan of Vera Bradley and you've been waiting for a price drop on handbags and accessories, right now you can get up to 65% off during Amazon Prime Day. Vera Bradley is a brand known for its quilted designs and vibrant colors, and you get just that during this sale.
SHOPPING
CNET

Prime Day Is a Great Time to Stock Up on Keurig Pods

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide to everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. If you're a Keurig user, you can never have too many backup K-Cups. We noticed a slew of coffee pod packs are on deep discount for Prime Day. You can score 60 pods from various roasters for $26, 100 Amazon brand pods for $24 or scoop up 40-pack of Green Mountain coffee cups a for $20.
SHOPPING
The Drive

Even Tag Heuer Is Getting in on Prime Day Sales

Go ahead: Splurge a little on yourself today. Listen, I get Timex and Citizen getting in on Amazon's Prime Day sale. I even understand why Garmin and Seiko hopped onto the bandwagon. But Tag Heuer? Isn't the brand better than this? I guess not, as there isn't one or two Tag Heuer watches discounted but a total of seven of the luxury watches on sale. If you're so inclined, with a big enough bank account, why not splurge on a nice Tag this Prime Day? Check out these sales.
SHOPPING
Field & Stream

The Best Bushnell Deals of Prime Day 2022

Prime Day—Amazon’s mid-year Black Friday-style sale—is proving surprisingly fruitful for hunters this year. We’ve already covered the premium Maven CS. 1 Spotting Scope, which is on a serious $200 discount, but now there’s also a sizable selection of Bushnell optics on sale, as well. If you’ve been waiting for the right time to jump on some new optics, or just can’t help but stoke that flame of desire as you wait for fall, picking up quality glass on sale is about the most sound investment you can make.
ELECTRONICS
SPY

Coleman Camping Gear Is 50% Off for Prime Day, and It’s Selling Out Faster Than We Can Update This Post

Click here to read the full article. Editor’s Note: We originally published this shopping guide to the best Prime Day deals on Coleman tents and camping gear at 10:30 EST on July 12, and already half the items we selected are no longer available. We’ll continue to update this post with new products, but we recommend jumping on these deals before they sell out. By the time Prime Day is over, SPY editors will have reviewed more than 50,000 deals to make sure we’re bringing SPY readers the best of the best. And right now, one deal in particular is catching...
SHOPPING
Popular Science

The best Prime Day 2022 portable generator deals from Jackery, Anker, and more

You can find anything on sale during Amazon Prime Day, even portable generators. Whether you’re looking for solar-powered, gas-powered, or something you can plug into an electrical outlet at home, there are deals out there on Amazon for the taking. While none of the best solar generators from our rundown are priced to move, there are some smaller models from top brands, including Jackery and Anker. There are also some good deals on generators from other brands. As with every Prime Day category, there plenty of good and bad deals out there, so we went ahead and picked out what deals to watch out for, whether you’re saving a lot or, just a small discount on something really special.
SHOPPING
POPSUGAR

This Adorable Pink Vintage Mini Fridge Is $40 For Amazon Prime Day 2

If you love a good retro aesthetic or you're obsessed with the color pink, we're about to introduce you to your favorite Amazon Prime Day deal. This Frigidaire Pink Mini Portable Fridge ($40, originally $50) is currently on sale for a limited time, and customers have been buying it all day long — we've been watching. This chic little fridge can chill six 12-oz. cans or a bunch of little snacks. If you're a beauty-lover, you could even store your skin-care products inside.
ELECTRONICS
Popular Science

Popular Science

