Coleman camping gear is on sale for Prime Day 2022
Not having cell service for multiple days while you’re serenaded by bugs sounds like torture for some. But for the outdoors-inclined, roughing it isn’t rough at all. Have you ever experienced a cool night breeze whooshing through the pines and into the mesh windows of your tent, making you burrow deeper into your sleeping bag? No? You can find that kind of serenity replicated in candles, but you should try the real thing sometime soon. And with the right accessories from a brand like Coleman, you can even bring some easy-living creature comforts with you.
With a 122-year history, Coleman remains one of the most reliable and well-known camping brands today. The company has equipment for all kinds of campers, from seasoned dirt lovers to green newcomers. The good news for both camps? Coleman has an entire tackle box worth of deals for Prime Day.
Here are the Coleman camping deals worth pitching:
Coleman PowerChill Hot/Cold Portable Thermoelectric Cooler, 40 Quart, Gray $73.33 (Was $169.99)
Whether you’re packing 44 cans for a party or a weekend’s-worth full of fish fresh from the river, the 40-quart Coleman PowerChill Hot/Cold Portable Thermoelectric Cooler can hold it all. The cooler keeps contents up to 40 degrees cooler or warmer than its surroundings, and an included 8-foot cord powers the cooler via boat or car connection. You can position the cooler like a mini-fridge or keep it top-loading. And, you can open the door from the left or right side for placement flexibility. Talk about convenience.
Coleman Battery Guard 325m LED Flashlight $6.53 (Was $34.99)
No camping trip is complete without a flashlight, especially one that can provide 25 percent longer battery life compared to traditional flashlights, like this one. A Battery Guard system stops battery drain to preserve power cell life and reduce the chance of corrosion. Its durable, lightweight design includes a rubber-edged bezel to protect against drops of up to 2 meters. On high light, the flashlight runs for two hours, goes up to 500 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 325 meters. On low light, it runs for 200 hours, goes up to 10 lumens, and can reach a beam distance of 70 meters.
Coleman All-Weather Multi-Layer Sleeping Bag, Blue $85.13 (Was $129.99)
This all-weather sleeping bag has a temperature range of 0 to 60 degrees, thanks to its multi-layer system. Simply remove layers in warmer weather, or add all three in colder situations. An included carry bag makes storage and transportation easy, and roll control loop fasteners help keep the bag straight while you roll it up. The three layers—all-weather (60 degrees), warm weather (45-55 degrees), and cold weather (32-45 degrees)—attach and disconnect at simple connection points. When sleeping in cold conditions, the Hollow Coletherm insulation provides better body heat retention with less weight, and a Thermolock draft tube prevents heat loss through the zipper.
There are plenty of other Coleman products on sale to unleash your inner call of the wild:
Coolers
- Coleman Cooler—Chiller 30 Quart Portable Cooler – $24.49 (Was $39.99)
- Coleman X-treme Chill Slim Ice Brick, Getaway 2 Pack – $20.73(Was $34.06)
- Coleman X-treme Chill Slim Ice Brick, Lunch 4 Pack – $10.75 (Was $16.99)
- Coleman Ice Chest | Coleman 316 Series Wheeled Hard Coolers, Grey – $79.94 (Was $115.99)
- Coleman Ice Chest | Coleman 316 Series Wheeled Hard Coolers, Blue – $70.99 (Was $115.99)
- Coleman Cooler | Xtreme Cooler Keeps Ice Up to 5 Days | Heavy-Duty 70-Quart Cooler for Camping, BBQs, Tailgating & Outdoor Activities – $55.99 (Was 79.99)
- Coleman 70-Quart Xtreme 5-Day Heavy-Duty Cooler, Blue – $39.20 (Was 79.99)
- Coleman Xtreme Series Wheeled Cooler, 50 Quart – $42.48 (Was $61.43)
- Coleman FlipLid Cooler, 5 Quart, Red – $10.40 (Was $14.99)
- Coleman Soft Cooler Bag | High-Performance Leak-Proof Soft Cooler | Portable Beverage Cooler – $104.99 (Was $159.99)
Tents and canopies
- Coleman 3-Person & 6-Person Connectable Tent Bundle | Connecting Tent System with Fast Pitch Setup, Set of 2, Blue – $237.99 (Was $439.99)
- Coleman Instant Canopy Sunwall Accessory, Canopy sold separately – $14.41 (Was $22.98)
- Coleman Steel Creek Fast Pitch Dome Tent with Screen Room, 6-Person, White, 10′ x 9′ – $125.30 (Was $229.99)
- Coleman Instant Beach Canopy, 12 x 12 Feet – $175 (Was $250)
- Coleman Canopy Tent | 10 x 10 Sun Shelter with Instant Setup – $170.80 (Was $196.77)
- Coleman 2-Person Pop-Up Tent, Green/Grey – $52.49 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman Screened Canopy Tent | 15 x 13 Screened Sun Shelter with Instant Setup – $103.68 (Was $174.99)
- Coleman Camping Tent with Screen Room | 8-Person Evanston Dome Tent with Screened Porch – $110.47 (Was $289.99)
- Coleman 8-Person Tent for Camping | Elite Montana Tent with Easy Setup – $118.71 (Was $269.99)
- Coleman Camping Tent | 8-Person Montana Cabin Tent with Hinged Door – $102.86 (Was 183.67)
- Coleman 2000032730 Camping Tent | 10 Person Dark Room Cabin Tent with Instant Setup, Green/Black/Teal – $181.30 (Was $459.99)
- Coleman Camping Tent | 6-Person Cabin Tent with Instant Setup, Brown/Black – $122.49 (Was $199.99)
- Coleman Cabin Tent with Instant Setup | Cabin Tent for Camping Sets Up in 60 Seconds, 4-Person – $88.60 ($184.99)
- Coleman Dome Camping Tent | Sundome Outdoor Tent with Easy Set Up, 6-Person Tent – $63.06 (Was $149.99)
- Coleman 2-Person Sundome Tent, Palm Green – $33.58 (Was $69.99)
- Coleman Sundome Dome Tent, Navy, 3 Person – $55.99 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman 4-Person Dome Tent for Camping | Sundome Tent with Easy Setup, Navy/Grey – $55.99 (Was $85.94)
Sleep essentials
- Coleman SupportRest Elite PillowStop Double-High Airbed, Grey/Stripe, Queen – $83.99 (Was $129.99)
- Coleman Duck Harbor Cool Weather Adult Sleeping Bag – $37.76 (Was $59.99)
- Coleman Tandem 3-in-1 45 Big and Tall Double Adult Sleeping Bag – $57.88 (Was $119.99)
- Coleman Big Game Big and Tall Adult Sleeping Bag – $64.07 (Was 129.99)
- Coleman Dunnock Cold Weather Adult Sleeping Bag, Brown, heights up to 6 feet 4 inch tall – $46.88 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman Big & Tall Sleeping Bag | 0°F Sleeping Bag | Heritage Cold-Weather Camping Sleeping Bag – $55.99 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman Pack-Away Camping Cot – $55.99 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman Air Mattress | Double-High SupportRest Air Bed for Indoor or Outdoor Use, Twin – $41.99 (Was $64.99)
- Coleman Sleeping Bag | Cold-Weather 20°F Brazos Sleeping Bag, Navy, 10″ x 17.8″ x 10.4″ – $27.99 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman Sleeping Bag | 20°F Sleeping Bag | Brazos Sleeping Bag, Blue – $27.99 (Was $52.99)
Camp stoves
- Coleman PowerPack Propane Stove, Single Burner, Coleman Green – 2000020931, 4″ H x 13.38″ W x 12.5″ L – $35.63 (Was $59.99)
- Coleman Fold N Go + Propane Grill – $61.80 (Was $108.39)
- Coleman Stove Carry Case, Black, 28″ x 16″ x 4″ – $27.99 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman Triton+—2 Burner Propane Gas Camping Stove – $66.81 (Was $108.45)
- Coleman Triton—2 Burner Propane Camping Stove – $54.91 (Was $89.99)
- Coleman RoadTrip Swaptop – $24.49 (Was $39.99)
Flashlights and lanterns
- Coleman LED Flashlight | 425-Meter Flashlight with BatteryGuard – $12.03 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman Premium 700 Lumens Dual-Fuel Camping Lantern with Case – $54.17 (Was $114.99)
- Coleman LED Lantern | 390 Lumens Twin LED Lantern – $33.10 (Was $54.99)
- Coleman LED Lantern | Quad Pro 800 Lumens LED Lantern – $48.99 (Was $104.99)
- Coleman 1000 Lumens LED Lantern with BatteryGuard, Green – $28.24 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman Gas Lantern | 1000 Lumens Deluxe Propane Lantern – $27.88 (Was 44.99)
Drinkware
- Coleman Switch AUTOSPOUT Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24 oz, Caribbean Sea – $19.33 (Was $27.99)
- Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Growler, Black, 64 oz. – $20 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman Sundowner Insulated Stainless Steel Rocks Glass, 13oz, Spider Mum – $11.53 (Was $19.99)
- Coleman Sundowner Insulated Stainless Steel Rocks Glass, 13oz, Caribbean Sea – $13.43 (Was 19.99)
- Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Brew Tumbler with Slidable Lid, 20oz, Spider Mum – $13.99 (Was $22.99)
- Coleman Insulated Stainless Steel Brew Tumbler with Slidable Lid, 20oz, Caribbean Sea – $12.81 (Was $22.99)
- Coleman FreeFlow AutoSeal Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle 40 Ounce, Heritage Red – $21.13 (Was $34.24)
- Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24oz, Spider Mum – $17.49 (Was $27.99)
- Coleman Autoseal FreeFlow Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, 40oz, Spider Mum – $20.99 (Was $29.99)
- Coleman Autoseal FreeFlow Stainless Steel Insulated Water Bottle, 40oz, Caribbean Sea – $20.99 (Was 33.99)
- Coleman Freeflow Stainless Steel, Slate, 24 oz – $16.79 (Was $27.99)
- Coleman FreeFlow AUTOSEAL Insulated Stainless Steel Water Bottle, 24oz, Caribbean Sea – $17.49 (Was $27.99)
- Coleman Switch 24OZ Spider Mum – $19.59 (Was $37.39)
Camping chairs
- Coleman 2000019354 Quattro Lax Double Quad Chair – $34.99 (Was $59.99)
- Coleman Camping Chair | Lightweight Utopia Breeze Beach Chair | Outdoor Chair with Low Profile – $25.82 (Was $42.99)
Tables
- Coleman Folding Table | 4-in-1 Pack-Away Camping Table – $52.70 (Was $89.99)
Camping accessories
- Coleman Camp Axe – $7.69 (Was $10.99)
- Coleman Air Pump | Rechargeable QuickPump Air Pump – $27.41 (Was $44.99)
- Coleman High-Pressure Propane Hose and Adapter – $14.53 (Was $24.99)
Automotive accesories
- Coleman MadDog GearSoft Ride Utility Rack Single , 7.8 x 2.8 x 5 inches – $13.64 (Was $22.99)
- MadDog GearThree Way 2 Inch Receiver Hitch – $24.79 (Was $39.99)
- Coleman ATV/UTV Three-Way Hitch – $17.49 (Was $26.98)
- Coleman ATV Rear Padded-Bottom Bag (Black), 12′ H x 8.25′ W x 8′ D – $69.99 (Was $99.99)
