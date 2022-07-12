ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Uvalde, TX

Uvalde school's classrooms lacked a basic security feature — and it’s missing across America

By Suzy Khimm
NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe moment she heard the first pops of gunfire, the teacher knew what she had to do: She needed to make sure that her classroom door was locked. But at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, that seemingly simple task would require her to take a life-threatening risk. As...

Susan Magnuson
1d ago

It happened, I blame the useless Police Chief for sitting on his hands for 71 minutes while he thought about what was going on? Get rid of him.

14
Viva Satire!
1d ago

Republicans agreed that the top two reasons for School Massacres are Mental Illness and door locks, and not the easy availability of Assault Weapons.

37
Maxine Clark
1d ago

If they had watched a training video like my school had all teachers watch, they would have known how to use a chair to lock the door.

17
 

Upworthy

1st-grade teacher sparks debate after revealing she keeps 'active shooter backpack' in class

Warning: This article contains themes of gun violence that some readers may find distressing. No teacher should ever have to prepare for a shooter walking into their classroom, but in the U.S., teachers must plan and carry out shooting drills to prepare for the worst. Including the mass shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde, Texas, as of June 8, the country has witnessed 27 school shootings just this year, according to Ed Week. Kelsey Vidal, a first-grade teacher, is going viral on TikTok after revealing that she has prepared an "active shooter preparedness backpack." The 29-year-old posted a video on TikTok showing off two bags, one handed to her by the school themselves and another one with items that she believes can help her during an active shooter situation. The post sparked debate, with many questioning why educators should be preparing for a shooter while others said it's about "facing the new reality."
