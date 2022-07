July is National Culinary Arts Month, and although the observance celebrates the specialty’s multitude of pros, there’s apparently plenty of room for more. In fact, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics estimates the employment ranks of chefs and head cooks alone will expand “much faster than the average for all occupations” — some 25 percent from 2020 to 2030.

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO