A second day of heat before we cool down

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The sun will be out to party for our Tuesday. Sounds like a party we all want to be part of. However, it is going to come with a second day of some intense heat. Portland will wake up with a mostly clear sky and temperatures in...
Shallow onshore flow will bring a smidge of relief to Portland’s hot weather Tuesday. After a high of 97 Monday, Tuesday’s temps will drop almost 10 degrees. The National Weather Service says clouds and onshore flow will be evident along the coast where temperatures will cool off significantly from Monday’s highs. Shallow onshore low-level flow over the coastal areas will gradually deepen by the afternoon resulting in cooler temperatures. Astoria made it to 79 Monday, but will drop to near 68 Tuesday.
Whether you’re a fan of pistachio, marionberry crisp, chocolate gooey brownie, or buckwheat honey toffee, these are our go-to scoop (and pop) shops. The old adage “we all scream for ice cream” couldn’t be truer in Portland, where there’s ice cream to satisfy almost any taste. Got an Italian nonna who likes to stick with the classics? Take her to Pinolo Gelato for pistachio and stracciatella. Like your ice cream James Beard chef style? Look no further than the über-rich frozen custards from Ripe Cooperative. Looking for Indian kulfi in both traditional and funky flavors? Head to Kulfi. Want to try a bona fide Portland institution, still innovating today? Wander to Salt & Straw. And if you’re plant-based, gluten-free, or lactose-intolerant, Kate’s Ice Cream is a safe haven, while many of these other shops offer friendly options, too. Read on to find your new favorite way to beat the summer heat.
We took to the weather data which will show the high-level smoke forecast for the coming 24 hours. Right now, this wildfire seems to be far enough and the wind pattern should only impact the higher levels of the atmosphere. That doesn't mean it won't create a haze for us here in the Willamette Valley. If you maneuver the slideshow below, you will notice the increase in smoke by tonight, for southern Oregon.
PORTLAND, Ore. – Drivers will start seeing signs around Portland telling drivers to “Slow the Flock Down.”. It’s a campaign Portland is running with Seattle to reduce traffic collisions involving pedestrians and cyclists.
Music, movies, plays, and more: you can catch ’em all for an unbeatable price at these in-city events. Most things cost money; it's one of life's little bummers. Want to have fun? See art? Catch a concert? Attend a lecture? Get ready to cough up. Luckily, though, Portland summers offer an escape from all that—the city utilizes its copious green space and just-right summer weather to host a slew of zero-cost outdoor events that keep the fun flowing without causing a hit to your wallet. Here are some of our favorites.
Bureau competition appears to be setting the city back in its efforts to protect residents from extreme weather.In June of last year, Portland was hit with its highest temperatures on record, reaching 116 degrees in some areas. The heat wave — caused by a "heat dome" that trapped hot air across the Pacific Northwest — killed dozens of people. Like with most natural disasters, the impacts of the heat wave were felt unequally. People in low-income neighborhoods — crowded with large roads and parking lots that radiate heat — endured the highest temperatures. In Portland, greener and wealthier neighborhoods west...
Diet books from the 1970s adorned with a thin, middle-aged woman on the front. Baby sneakers. Elaborate lace bras. Glass jars and mugs galore. Ski parkas and cutoff jeans. Desks. Couches with all of their armrests, sometimes couches missing armrests. Cat food. Clogs. Plant soil. These are the items you...
When he answers the phone for an interview with the Mercury, Hunter Noack is moving stuff from a storage unit to a flatbed trailer. His traveling concert series In A Landscape, which stages classical music performances outdoors, is hitting the road again. “We’re going to [Dayton] to do a couple...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Starbucks announced Monday that it is closing 16 stores in the United States, including two in Portland, due to safety concerns. Sam Jefferies, Senior Manager, Brand Reputation and Crisis Communications at Starbucks, said the two stores closing in Portland are at SW 4th and Morrison and the Gateway location on NE Halsey Street.
After a two-and-a-half-year spell when local headlines were often filled with landmark restaurant closures, it’s a small relief to suddenly be inundated with so many openings. Still, the glut of new places to eat can be hard to track — I didn’t realize that Langbaan had reopened in Northwest Portland, or that Okta would debut in wine country this week, until working on this list. To help keep track of all the most intriguing new and upcoming restaurants in Portland and beyond, here’s a quick guide to 22 places that have opened since spring 2022, ordered by the month they opened.
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KOIN) — With inflation at an all-time high, a personal-finance website is ranking Vancouver, Washington as one of the worst for renters. According to WalletHub, last year’s rent prices nationally grew at nearly double the rate of any previous year. The website recently released its report on this year’s best and worst places to rent in America.
SALEM, Ore. -- An unwelcome, uninvited guest is arriving in Western Oregon this summer, and the destructive emerald ash borer is raising concerns about its effects to West Coast forests, wetlands and streams. It kills trees as they stand, leaving them tinder for fires while strengthening the beetle to advance to the next ash tree.
Several streets in downtown Portland will be closed to traffic starting at 3 p.m. Wednesday and continuing through Friday afternoon due to the National Governors Association meeting taking place. Dozens of governors from across the country are expected to attend the summer meeting of the association, with much of the...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the explosion of catalytic converter thefts, muffler and auto shops in Portland are slammed with business, as are shops that sell anti-theft devices. But in all reality, it’s not always easy to protect catalytic converters: it can be really expensive to buy protection plates, the...
