Logan County, IL

Irwin brings entertainment to the Logan County Fair

By Jean Ann Miller, Lincoln Courier
 1 day ago

Big name acts that play at the Logan County Fair are the result of the hard work of Lincoln native Dave Irwin.

Irwin, who serves as vice president of Ag Lending and Farm Management at State Bank of Lincoln, says the process of getting the big names to come to Lincoln is planning ahead.

“It’s a cycle that starts before the current fair begins. I’m working now on seeing who is available for the 2023 fair,” said Irwin.

Working with Chris Hesse with Variety Attractions out of Zanesville, Ohio for the past 14 years, Irwin said he has learned a lot over the years.

“My first show, it rained and I left in tears because the track was a muddy mess. Everything that could go wrong did. I met with Chris who helped me find the right people for the sound and stage set up, so things run smoothly despite the weather,” said Irwin.

According to Irwin he receives a list of entertainers to choose from and then they work through the details of scheduling the show.

“Chris knows the price range I have to work with and who are the up and coming performers. I get a list from him and then he has a routing sheet that tells him where the performers are playing. I’ve learned the magic number is 600 miles for an entertainer to do a show in one city and then travel here to do our show,” he continued.

One of his favorite shows was getting Tracy Lawrence to perform at the fair.

“I’m about the same age as he is and I really liked his music when I was younger. I remember standing next to John Olson and said ‘this is good’,” said Irwin reflecting on the past.

Over the years the show has transitioned away from the Grandstand to a stage that is built on a concrete landing near the south entrance of the fair.

“People don’t like that we don’t have it in the grandstand, heck I’d like to have it at the grandstand, but you have to understand from the entertainment coming in and the logistics of getting all the pieces in the same place,” said Irwin.

Irwin says there are many scenarios to think about when booking an act and has before and after event meetings with the Logan County Fair Board.

“We talk about what went right and what are things that can be improved for the next year’s show. We want everyone to enjoy their time while they are here,” he continued.

This year southern rock band 38 special will play with Deja Voodoo Band at the Saturday, Aug. 6 big event which has created a buzz with different age groups.

“There is excitement out there right now and we have sold more advanced tickets than we have in the past,” continued Irwin.

Logan County Fair secretary Mike Maske said he continually is impressed with the shows that Irwin has brought to Lincoln.

“The board is working on the goal of updating the bathrooms by the beer tent. The money that brings people to the fair helps us with the upkeep and allows us to improve the fair experience,” said Maske.

Irwin credits the support of sponsors for supporting the costs that are involved with bringing acts to the Logan County Fair.

“I can’t thank them enough for their support. I’m in it for the betterment of the Logan County Fair and owe it to the board to justify what I’ve done.”

The Logan County Fair runs from July 31 to Aug. 7 in Lincoln. Tickets to 38 special are $25 each and gates will open at 6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6.

