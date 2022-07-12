ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prime Day Bose deals 2022: Headphones, speakers, & TV soundbar sale

By Maren Estrada
 2 days ago

If you’re an audiophile who follows big sales each year, you probably think you know what to expect from Bose today. Well, I’m here to tell you that Prime Day Bose deals in 2022 are something special.

Bose typically offers the same discounts on its popular products during every big sale. For Prime Day, however, some of the company’s hottest products are on sale at new all-time low prices!

There are a few deals that are particularly hot for Prime Day 2022. These deals are also all at risk of selling out, so you might want to get in on the action while you can.

First, you’ll find a massive discount on Bose QuietComfort 45 II wireless noise cancelling headphones. These are the best-selling Bose ANC headphones out there, and they retail for $329. Grab a pair during Prime Day, however, and you’ll only spend $229!

Other deals include the newest Bose TV soundbar for $229, Bose Sport Earbuds for $149, and more. And the Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth speaker is down to just $79!

Prime Day Bose deals 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nDBrR_0gchSYXI00
Image source: Bose

Bose is one of the best personal audio brands on the market. But some of the company’s hottest headphones and speakers cost a small fortune. The good news, however, is that many of the company’s best-sellers are somewhat more attainable right now. You just need to take advantage of a big sale happening over at Amazon.

Some are familiar deals that we see pretty often. But a few of them are so impressive that you might not believe it. The perfect example is Amazon’s Prime Day Bose deal on the Bose QuietComfort 45 II headphones. They retail for $329, but today they’re only $229.

The Bose QC45 headphones are the most popular active noise cancelling headphones from Bose. They’re rivaled only by the Sony WH1000XM4 headphones that are also on sale.

Bose QC45 headphones are able to access Alexa or Google Assistant with the touch of a button. And the noise cancellation is completely unrivaled. You can pretty much go wherever you want with these headphones on and nothing will bother you.

These headphones are worth every penny at $329. Now that they’re on sale at a new all-time low price of just $229, you’d have to be crazy to pass them up. This is one of the best Prime Day Bose deals I’ve ever seen!

More Bose headphones on sale

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39pOFJ_0gchSYXI00
Bose / Amazon

Beyond the super-popular Bose QC45 headphones, there are plenty of other headphones included in this year’s Prime Day Bose deals.

Another popular example is the new and improved Bose 700 headphones model that was recently released. The newly upgraded model retails for $400, but it just got its first big discount for Prime Day 2022.

Bose Sport Earbuds are also discounted, which is great news. These true wireless earbuds are very popular right now since they’re Bose’s most affordable option. Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds are also on sale if you want ANC capabilities at the lowest price ever.

On top of that, there’s another pair of Bose earbuds included in this year’s Prime Day Bose deals. Believe it or not, you can pick up a pair of Bose SoundSport Earbuds for just $99.

Bose speakers on sale for Prime Day 2022

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WNad8_0gchSYXI00
Image source: Amazon

In addition to all those fantastic headphones deals, there are also some best-selling Bose speakers on sale for Prime Day. I’ve included a few of my favorite sales, including a rare discount on the newest Bose TV soundbar and the Bose SoundLink Color II portable Bluetooth speaker for just $79!

Just like Bose headphones, these deals should be around until the end of the day on Wednesday, July 13. But also just like those Bose headphones deals, they could sell out long before then.

Community Policy