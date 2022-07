For teenagers finding someone they can trust and confide in to talk about sensitive topics in their lives can be difficult a difficult task. Jill Carelli and Lisa Reinhardt have sought ways to make that hurdle a little bit easier. This Friday evening, July 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. they have organized Cookout With Cops at St. Francis of Assisi parish in Mount Kisco that allows teenagers to gather and informally spend time with police officers.

MOUNT KISCO, NY ・ 10 HOURS AGO