ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Industry

New York Attorney General Says Teva Tried To Evade Accountability On Opioid Crisis: Report

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MQFup_0gchRs1v00

Reuters reported that New York's attorney general said Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd TEVA lied to evade accountability regarding its role in the state's opioid crisis.

Teva was accused by Attorney General Letitia James, Nassau County, and Suffolk County of using misleading marketing for opioids.

In a court filing, James said new evidence showed that a senior Teva tax executive had made "demonstrably false" representations in an affidavit that the parent did not promote or sell opioids in the U.S.

"This new evidence shows an even greater disregard for the pain and destruction that this company fueled" and may constitute a "fraud on the court," James said.

The attorney general also said Teva's use of offshore accounts to shelter substantial income from the U.S. business created "real concern" that the company might not pay damages following a December 30 Suffolk County jury verdict.

Teva said: "Teva denies misleading the court, and after the court is fully briefed, we expect the judge to rule in our favor."

The attorney general said she had reached $539 million of settlements with Johnson & Johnson JNJ, Abbvie Inc ABBV, and $1.18 billion with AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC, Cardinal Health Inc CAH and McKesson Corp MCK.

Price Action: TEVA shares are up 1.02% at $6.93 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

Comments / 1

Related
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
MarketRealist

What Happens to Banks During a Recession and Are Your Deposits Safe?

The banking sector is structurally important for any economy. As many would recall, U.S. banks were hit badly during the 2008–2009 Global Financial Crisis, when the housing market crash pushed the economy into its longest recession since World War II. Many economists are now predicting a U.S. recession. Here’s what happens to banks during a recession.
ECONOMY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Benzinga

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Letitia James
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Sales In US Plunge As Recreational Biz Bounces Back, Analyst Opines On Ways To Build Market Resilience

Federal legalization of cannabis seems to be moving slowly. However, states are lifting their bans on both medical and recreational marijuana one by one. So far 19 states, including D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic took a closer look at five US medical markets’ trends in his recent note, where recreational marijuana is legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Mckesson Corp#Attorney General#Politics Courts#Politics State#Reuters#Johnson Johnson Jnj#Abbvie Inc Abbv#Cardinal Health Inc Cah#Mckesson Corp Mck#Pixabay
Benzinga

Elon Musk Says This Candidate Can Easily Win Against Joe Biden In 2024: 'He Doesn't Even Need To Campaign'

Elon Musk has been lately frequently coming in favor of the Republican party and has named his preferred presidential candidate for 2024. The Tesla, Inc TSLA CEO reiterated late Monday that Florida Governor Ronald DeSantis would come on top if he is pitched against President Joe Biden in the 2024 polls. Musk is of the view that DeSantis would easily win and that he doesn't need to campaign to secure victory.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
Benzinga

The Eight Worst Types of Real Estate to Invest In

In the early part of the 20th Century, American humorist Will Rogers was quoted as saying, “Buy land. They ain’t making any more of the stuff.”. Real estate can be a wonderful investment, but buying property isn’t as simple as Will Rogers led people to believe. Investing in certain kinds of real estate can be a financial mistake. Let’s consider eight of the worst types of real estate to invest in.
RETAIL
Benzinga

Is Elon Musk Taking His Own Advice? Why Rescinding His Twitter Deal May Mean More Than You Think

Billionaire Elon Musk pulled out of his very public Twitter TWTR deal on July 9, 2022, and Twitter has since vowed legal action against the Tesla TSLA CEO. Plenty of speculation has been made as to the ‘Why’ behind the change of heart. Some claim it was related to the numerous open calls for Twitter to review how many of their users were real vs. bots. Others claim that it may have to do with Tesla’s own worth, or the NASDAQ in general, which is down more than 22% since his announcement of the plan to buy Twitter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy