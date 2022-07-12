ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Cramer Is Shocked This Stock Is At $2: 'I Think That The Risk Is Priced In'

By Priya Nigam
On CNBC’s "Mad Money Lightning Round," Jim Cramer said he is shocked to see 23andMe Holding Co. ME at $2. "At $2, I think that the risk is priced in," he added.

When asked about Bath & Body Works, Inc. BBWI, Cramer said, "If it’s in the mall, I still can’t approve it."

Cramer said A10 Networks Inc ATEN is "not proprietary enough, too much like other companies." He recommended staying away from it.

The "Mad Money" host recommended to hold off buying more Scotts Miracle-Gro Company SMG shares. He added, "Anything that is cannabis-related is no-go in my book."

Cramer said he doesn’t know why Pembina Pipeline Corporation PBA is as low as it is. He recommended buying the stock and said it’s a "terrific investment."

Fortune

Mark Zuckerberg warns staff Facebook will be ‘turning up the heat’ to weed out underperformers: ‘You might decide this place isn’t for you, and that’s OK with me’

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Facebook parent Meta is cutting back on hiring and turning up the heat on its employees as slow growth and macroeconomic headwinds push the company to downgrade its economic outlook.
BUSINESS
