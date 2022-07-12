Police Blotter, July 12 – July 18, 2022, Print Edition

He Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reports the investigation into a one-car serious crash which occurred in the Town of LaGrange at approximately 3:05 am on 7/13/22. On the above date and time Sheriff’s Deputies responded to Route 55 near Sedgewick Road for a report of a crash, and upon arrival it was discovered that it was a one-car crash with one person seriously injured. Preliminary investigation has revealed that a 2011 Honda Accord with three (3) occupants was traveling westbound on Route 55 when the operator lost control of the vehicle, after which it left the roadway and struck several trees. As a result the front seat passenger, Samantha Mincey (age 31 of Poughkeepsie) was ejected and suffered serious injuries. Ms. Mincey was initially transported by ambulance to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital for treatment however was later transferred to Westchester Medical Center. The operator and rear passenger were transported to Mid-Hudson Regional Hospital with minor injuries, and all occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. At this time no charges have been filed.

DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO