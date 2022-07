LANSDALE — Police are seeking the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in relation to a shooting in the borough last week. Police posted a series of photos Friday of a person wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, sunglasses, a mask and gloves, asking anyone who knows the person to contact police. Police have also posted a photo of a vehicle believed to be involved in the shooting, which police say is believed to be a white 2008 Pontiac G6 with damage to the driver’s side front fender and driver’s side door.

LANSDALE, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO