The person believed to be responsible for a series of burglaries in the City of Ithaca has been apprehended. Police say, on Tuesday around 12:45a, they observed a person rummaging through a US Army Corps of Engineers boat which was on a trailer in the parking lot of Bed, Bath, and Beyond at 131 Fairgrounds Memorial Parkway. A police officer tried to stop the man, later identified as Michael Thomas, but he fled on a bicycle.

ITHACA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO