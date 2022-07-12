ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Twitter And 3 Other Stocks Insiders Are Selling

By Lisa Levin
Benzinga
Benzinga
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NE7Iu_0gchQkFY00

US crude oil futures traded sharply lower this morning on Tuesday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades.

When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision.

Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform.

  • The Trade: Twitter, Inc. TWTR General Manager of Core Tech Nick Caldwell V sold a total of 10,921 shares at an average price of $38.38. The insider received around $419.21 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Twitter’s lawyers are calling Elon Musk’s attempts to terminate his $44 billion purchase of the social media platform “invalid and wrongful.”
  • What Twitter Does: Twitter, founded in 2006, operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real-time.

Kellogg

  • The Trade: Kellogg Company K 10% owner Kellogg W K Foundation sold a total of 146,153 shares at an average price of $72.68. The insider received around $10.62 million as a result of the transaction.
  • What’s Happening: Kellogg, in collaboration with Nickelodeon, recently launched Kellogg's Apple Jacks Slime cereal.
  • What Kellogg Does: Kellogg Company, headquartered in Battle Creek, Michigan, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods.

Have a look at our premarket coverage here .

DoorDash

  • The Trade: DoorDash, Inc. DASH Director Shona Brown sold a total of 1,250 shares at an average price of $69.33. The insider received around $86.66 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Citigroup recently maintained the stock with a Buy rating but lowered its price target from $138 to $118.
  • What DoorDash Does: DoorDash, headquartered in San Francisco, California, operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally.

Incyte

  • The Trade: Incyte Corporation INCY EVP and General Manager US Barry Flannelly sold a total of 2,873 shares at an average price of $79.38. The insider received around $228.06 thousand from selling those shares.
  • What’s Happening: Olumiant (baricitinib), a Janus kinase (JAK) inhibitor, was developed by Incyte and launched in collaboration with Eli Lilly And Co, recently received FDA approval for hair loss disorder known as alopecia areata (AA).
  • What Incyte Does: Incyte Corporation, headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Around $2 Million Bet On This Stock? 4 Penny Stocks Insiders are Buying

The US economy added 372,000 payrolls in June, following a revised 384,000 growth in May. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
Benzinga

This Stock Jumps Over 8% On Insider Buying, Here's 3 Stocks Insiders are Buying

Although US stocks closed slightly higher on Wednesday, there were a few notable insider trades. When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
California State
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
Motley Fool

3 Growth Stocks That Could Make You Richer in the Second Half of 2022

Novocure plans to report results from a key late-stage study later this year. Axsome Therapeutics hopes to score a big regulatory win soon. Cresco Labs expects to close on a game-changing acquisition in Q4. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Motley Fool

3 Amazing Stocks Under $10

SeaSpine is super cheap with a price-to-sales ratio approaching one. Recursion Pharma is using AI software to radically change how scientists discover drugs. Cancer specialist Agenus might go up 900% from current levels. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

Forget Tesla, Wall Street Thinks These 2 EV Stocks Could Double

The electric vehicle (EV) industry is expected to grow exponentially this year, thanks to strong consumer demand and favorable government initiatives. However, the EV giant Tesla (TSLA) is currently grappling with supply chain issues and factory shutdowns. And we think EV stocks Xos (XOS) and Lion Electric (LEV) are worth adding to one's watchlist. Wall Street analysts see substantial upside potential in these stocks. Keep reading….
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stock#Core Tech#Kellogg The Trade#Kellogg Company K#Kellogg W K Foundation
Benzinga

Is Elon Musk Taking His Own Advice? Why Rescinding His Twitter Deal May Mean More Than You Think

Billionaire Elon Musk pulled out of his very public Twitter TWTR deal on July 9, 2022, and Twitter has since vowed legal action against the Tesla TSLA CEO. Plenty of speculation has been made as to the ‘Why’ behind the change of heart. Some claim it was related to the numerous open calls for Twitter to review how many of their users were real vs. bots. Others claim that it may have to do with Tesla’s own worth, or the NASDAQ in general, which is down more than 22% since his announcement of the plan to buy Twitter.
BUSINESS
Benzinga

Medical Marijuana Sales In US Plunge As Recreational Biz Bounces Back, Analyst Opines On Ways To Build Market Resilience

Federal legalization of cannabis seems to be moving slowly. However, states are lifting their bans on both medical and recreational marijuana one by one. So far 19 states, including D.C. have legalized recreational marijuana. Cantor Fitzgerald’s analyst Pablo Zuanic took a closer look at five US medical markets’ trends in his recent note, where recreational marijuana is legal.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Nickelodeon
Benzinga

'Weed Like Change': A Sustainable Campaign To Regenerate Cannabis Industry By Maintaining Living Soil

Weed Like Change, a campaign designed to offer a more sustainable vision seeks to raise cannabis consumer awareness around sun-grown regenerative cannabis. “Weed Like Change is bringing attention to a group of cannabis producers that care about what you put in your body, as well as how cannabis impacts nature and society,” said Zee Handoush - the owner of 7 Stars in Richmond, California. “We are proud to support that effort.”
RICHMOND, CA
Benzinga

U.S. Stocks Turn Higher; PepsiCo Posts Upbeat Q2 Results

U.S. stocks turned higher midway through trading after recording losses in the previous session. The Dow traded up 0.38% to 31,292.90 while the NASDAQ rose 0.17% to 11,391.47. The S&P also rose, gaining, 0.17% to 3,860.85. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Financials shares rose by 1.1% on Tuesday. Meanwhile, top gainers...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Benzinga

Detroit, MI
58K+
Followers
147K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy