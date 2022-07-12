ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING DRILLS THIS WEEK AT BLINN – BRENHAM

The 20th time a Bryan man has been booked into the Brazos County jail, he is accused of removing an electric meter from a College Station home that he was renting after he was disconnected for non-payment. This is after the man was arrested for stealing electricity from a neighbor’s house. According to College Station police arrest reports, all this took place in April. 32 year old Joshua Adam Baker, who was arrested last Friday, remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond on the latest charge…which is described as criminal mischief by destroying the electric meter.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO