ACTIVE SHOOTER TRAINING DRILLS THIS WEEK AT BLINN – BRENHAM

New Cubette Head Volleyball Coach Megan Whalen was on the Brenham Sportsline last (Monday) night to discuss the upcoming Brenham Volleyball Camp. The camp is being held July 25-27 at the Brenham High School Gym. It is open to incoming first thru ninth graders, and will be conducted by the BHS Volleyball staff.
TxDOT’s new Brenham Area Engineer gave updates Tuesday on two high-profile projects in Washington County. James Kreamer spoke during the Washington County Republican Club’s monthly meeting about the cloverleaf interchange at Highway 290 and Highway 36 in Brenham, as well as the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1155 in Chappell Hill.
Around 30 fire departments from several counties have endured a multi-day effort to fight a grass fire spreading hundreds of acres in Colorado County. The fire began Monday morning in the area of County Road 103 and Highway 71, south of Columbus. Initial reports stated the fire was 50-60 acres in size, but it grew to 300 acres by Monday night.
A Hempstead man was arrested Tuesday on a theft charge. Brenham Police report that Tuesday morning at 11:15, Corporal David Dudenhoeffer responded to the 2500 block of South Day Street, the HEB store, in reference to a theft. Officers learned that Billie Jordan, 63 of Hempstead, had stolen items from this business. Due to Jordans criminal history, he was placed in custody for Theft of Property less than $2500 with two or more Previous Convictions. Jordan was transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
The murder trial of 28-Year-Old Larry Winston Bollin of Iola has been delayed after both sides agreed that he needed further psychological testing. Bollin faces multiple charges for the April 2021 mass shooting at Kent Moore Cabinets in Bryan that left 40-year-old Timothy Smith dead and sent five others to the hospital.
A Bryan man indicted by a Brazos County grand jury Monday on a felony forgery charge from last October and is awaiting a trial on a misdemeanor forgery charge from April, is accused of attempting to cash another forged check. 37 year old Shaun Ryburn was arrested last Friday was...
SHINER, Texas – On Monday, at approximately 2 p.m., the Shiner Volunteer Fire Department, the Moulton Volunteer Fire Department and the Hallettsville Volunteer Fire Department assisted with a brush fire in Colorado County. Lavaca County sent three brush trucks, one engine and about 14 firefighters to battle a brush...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - An early morning fire at the IHOP in Bryan has temporarily closed the restaurant, according to the Bryan Fire Department. Officials say a small equipment fire caused some damage to the establishment around 5:30 a.m. Wednesday. Gerald Burnett, Bryan’s Assistant Fire Marshal and Battalion Chief says...
The 20th time a Bryan man has been booked into the Brazos County jail, he is accused of removing an electric meter from a College Station home that he was renting after he was disconnected for non-payment. This is after the man was arrested for stealing electricity from a neighbor’s house. According to College Station police arrest reports, all this took place in April. 32 year old Joshua Adam Baker, who was arrested last Friday, remained in jail Wednesday in lieu of a $10,000 dollar bond on the latest charge…which is described as criminal mischief by destroying the electric meter.
MILAM COUNTY, Texas — Multiple firearms were stolen between Sunday and Monday in Milam County, officials said. Crime Stoppers of Milam County reported the theft of the firearms occurred at the 200 block of East Highway 79 Rockdale. Officials said other stolen items include a 2019 White Springdale bumper pull camper trailer with license plate B365528 and a red and black Coleman dirtbike, possibly a 75cc with a dented front headlight.
GRIMES COUNTY, Texas — A Grimes County firefighter is hospitalized after crashing while en route to a burning building, officials said. A local firefighter had been driving over to assist with a structure fire when their vehicle rolled over, according to the Anderson Volunteer Fire Department. The firefighter is...
A famous Texas architectural historian will speak this month in the next installment of the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Seth McMeans Lecture Series. Stephen Fox’s lecture, entitled “A Journey through Texas: Interpreting a State through its Architecture”, will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25th. It will be held at the museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Gallery at the Bus Depot, located at 313 East Alamo Street.
SEALY, Texas – At least one person has been airlifted to the hospital after a crash involving a postal truck and an 18-wheeler in Sealy. Authorities said Highway 36 between Mixville Road and Wallis is currently closed in both directions due to the crash. Drivers are being asked to...
Searching for an adventure that’s fun and soothing to your senses? Look no further than a trip to a Texas lavender farm. As Texas agritourism continues to soar with many varieties of lavender, including types from Provence, France, there’s no shortage of lavender farms to get your fragrance fix. The best part? A visit is typically free unless, of course, you indulge in tempting locally sourced products in the farm’s gift shop or pick your own bouquet to take home.
533AM-A report came in a short time ago of smoke filling the cafeteria at the Willis Convalescent Center on North Danville Street in Willis. Units with North Montgomery County Fire and New Waverly fire arrived on the scene with a fire in the kitchen area. As a precaution, they started the evacuation of part of the building and requested several ambulances to stand by. The fire is extinguished and firefighters are using fans to remove the smoke now. Reporting moving some residents to a different section of the structure. No injuries reported.
A Navasota man has been arrested after police caught him in the act of burglarizing a building. Last Wednesday, July 6, Navasota Police Officers were sent to investigate a business alarm at 2:15am on the 100 Block of West Washington Avenue. Officers found the entry door open, and later discovered...
Brenham Police arrested one person on an outstanding warrant over the weekend. Brenham Police report that Friday at 6:50 in the evening, Officers responded to the 600 block of Highway 290 West in reference to a warrant service for a female identified as Ashley Fox for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member. She was transported to the Washington County Jail where she was booked in.
Brenham Main Street has named its new manager. Monique Breaux will take over the day-to-day operations and primary operational responsibilities for the Main Street program, now overseen by Brenham | Washington County Economic Development. Breaux joined the City of Brenham in the spring of 2021 as an executive assistant in...
Bryan ISD tells Bryan police there is at least $5,000 dollars damage at Davila Middle School. An Austin man is accused of prying open and soaking the school’s main electrical distribution board, causing the air conditioning system to shut down. According to the BPD arrest report, the man was...
