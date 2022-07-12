MELISSA BOENKER NAMED NEW BRENHAM ECLC PRINCIPAL

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - As school quickly approaches, Bryan ISD held a Job Fair on Tuesday afternoon in order to fill more positions at the district. From 10 a.m. until 2:30 p.m., the cafeteria at Bryan High School was packed with applicants hoping to join the district family. Bryan ISD said they were looking for bus drivers, maintenance staff, custodians, school nutrition personnel, substitute teachers and instructional assistants.
Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the Klein ISD board of trustees named two new intermediate campus principals and a new associate superintendent of facility and school services during its July 11 meeting. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Ahead of the 2022-23 school year, the Klein ISD board of trustees named two...
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Ten years ago, Shalanda Burks joined Conroe ISD as a cheer coach at Conroe High School. Last month, Burks was named the new principal of the Oak Ridge High School ninth grade campus. Burks started her teaching career at...
A famous Texas architectural historian will speak this month in the next installment of the Brenham Heritage Museum’s Seth McMeans Lecture Series. Stephen Fox’s lecture, entitled “A Journey through Texas: Interpreting a State through its Architecture”, will take place from noon to 1 p.m. on Monday, July 25th. It will be held at the museum’s Julie & Larry Tegeler Gallery at the Bus Depot, located at 313 East Alamo Street.
New Cubette Head Volleyball Coach Megan Whalen was on the Brenham Sportsline last (Monday) night to discuss the upcoming Brenham Volleyball Camp. The camp is being held July 25-27 at the Brenham High School Gym. It is open to incoming first thru ninth graders, and will be conducted by the BHS Volleyball staff.
Hempstead ISD is inviting their students that are wanting to participate in sports this fall to come and get their physicals. The physicals are being offered on Friday, July 29, from noon-4pm at Hempstead High School. They are open to incoming 7th-12th graders. A physical form and an acknowledgement of...
Brenham Main Street has named its new manager. Monique Breaux will take over the day-to-day operations and primary operational responsibilities for the Main Street program, now overseen by Brenham | Washington County Economic Development. Breaux joined the City of Brenham in the spring of 2021 as an executive assistant in...
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s next Lunch & Learn program will focus on how companies can prepare for violent incidents in the workplace. The program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 27th from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Blinn College Student Center conference room. Three guests will...
Burkes Outlet is now open in Tomball. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact Newspaper) A grand opening is set for July 14 for Burkes Outlet in Tomball, according to the company's website. The store opened the week of July 11 at 27714 Business 249, Tomball, according to employees at the Tomball location. The store is located next to Hobby Lobby. Burkes Outlet offers customers brand-name apparel, accessories and home goods at up to 70% off prices, the company's website states. The grand opening event includes a prize wheel, a $100 gift card raffle and a gift card treasure hunt for $5 gift cards, according to store information. https://stores.burkesoutlet.com/tx/tomball/outlet-store-220.html.
Incoming 3rd-8th graders are invited to take part in the Future Cubs Football Camp. The camp is being held July 25-27 from 5-6:30pm each night at Cub Stadium. The cost to attend is $30. Registration forms are available on the new Brenham High School Athletics website at www.brenhamcubs.net. Credit card...
DPS is hosting active shooter training at Blinn College in Brenham this week. The Brenham Police Department and other agencies are attending the training, which began Monday and continues through Thursday. The City of Brenham advises the public that full drills will be occurring with armor and weaponry at various...
Not long after receiving Texas Girls Coaches Association All State Honors, now Cubette Pitcher Della Jasinski has been recognized by the Texas Sports Writers Association. The TSWA named Jasinski to their Honorable Mention All State Team. Jasinski was 22-10 this past season with a 1.59 ERA. She started 34 out of 39 games for the Cubettes, pitched 219 1/3 innings, and struck out 299 batters.
The Washington County Chamber of Commerce will be featured this week on the KWHI Community Corner. Chamber President Jamie Rankin and Business Programs Manager Shae Janner will talk with KWHI tomorrow (Tuesday) morning about Chamber events and activities coming up. Community Corner can be heard every Tuesday at 9:05 a.m....
TxDOT’s new Brenham Area Engineer gave updates Tuesday on two high-profile projects in Washington County. James Kreamer spoke during the Washington County Republican Club’s monthly meeting about the cloverleaf interchange at Highway 290 and Highway 36 in Brenham, as well as the intersection of Highway 290 and FM 1155 in Chappell Hill.
BRYAN, Texas — A Texas-based real estate development firm called Parallel will build newly renovated off-campus apartments open to the public and students. The company is building its second student housing complex in the Northgate area of College Station. David Pierce, one of the lead partners at Parallel, said...
Around 30 fire departments from several counties have endured a multi-day effort to fight a grass fire spreading hundreds of acres in Colorado County. The fire began Monday morning in the area of County Road 103 and Highway 71, south of Columbus. Initial reports stated the fire was 50-60 acres in size, but it grew to 300 acres by Monday night.
Close to 10 am Wednesday morning multiple fires and EMS units were seen responding to Caney Creek High. Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office closed off part of FM 2090 as ambulances and fire units came in from Montgomery and Walker County. A report first came in from the nurse’s office that they has a student that was unresponsive and at first thought possibly a diabetic emergency. However, it was soon learned it was an overdose of some unknown drug. As EMS and Caney Creek Fire arrived they were alerted to more patients, at first just a few but then many more as the number grew to close to fifty. Conroe ISD Police were on the scene and requested help from the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office along with the Precinct 2 Constables Office. Several students had alerted their parents who then responded to the school and made the scene even more chaotic as first responders now had to deal with worried parents and close to fifty students needing medical attention. Students were transported to area hospital emergency rooms. This was all a drill to be prepared for a real emergency. The students were part of the University of St. Thomas Nursing Program. At times it appeared that they had also gone through acting school. Students were ill, students overdosed, parents argued to get their children and unruly students that the principal had to get law enforcement to escort to his office due to him interfering with the medics. Jason Millsaps with the Montgomery County Office of Emergency Management said the drill went very well, first responders were put into the chaos and came out very well. It also was able to show what the area hospitals were capable of handling. He said some of the students were to be transported on two Ambubusses from Houston and Atascocita, however, just prior to the drill they were called to assist when a nursing home fire came in early Wednesday morning in Willis. The fire damaged the kitchen at the Willis Convalescent Home and it was thought close to 40-people were going to have to be evacuated. That however was not the case as they were moved away from the area of the kitchen as firefighters cleared the air of smoke.
A long time Brenham businessman and civic leader has passed away. Lewis Edward “Eddie” Van Dyke died yesterday (Tuesday) at the age of 82. Van Dyke, along with Bob Rankin, co-founded Van-Dyke Rankin & Company Insurance back in 1982 after their two individual insurance companies merged. Van Dyke...
The Bryan College Station Eagle has released the 2022 All Brazos Valley Baseball Team, and the Brenham Cubs were represented. First Team All Brazos Valley honors went to pitcher Ethan Jezierski, third baseman Mason Lampe, and outfielder Lane Sparks. Jezierski finished the season with a 0.81 ERA, and 58 strikeouts...
