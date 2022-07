One of the biggest parts of Prime Day deals is all of Amazon’s own products that get significant discounts. Some of the best deals are on Fire TVs, and that’s where this 50-inch Fire TV Prime Day deal comes in, getting you a swanky and powerful new TV for only $260, which is off its regular $470 price. It’s a substantial 45% discount and well worth picking up if you want a Fire TV on a budget. Also, keep in mind that this 4-Series comes in a 45-inch and 55-inch variety if you want slightly different sizes.

