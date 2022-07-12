ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erik Ten Hag Names First Man United Starting Line-Up: Bruno Fernandes Captain Vs Liverpool

Ten Hag picked an experienced team while Liverpool started the game with five teenagers on the pitch.

Erik ten Hag named Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho in his first ever starting line-up as Manchester United manager on Tuesday.

The former Ajax boss set up his new team in a 4-2-3-1 formation for their pre-season clash with Liverpool in Bangkok, with Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw as attacking full-backs.

With Cristiano Ronaldo having not traveled to Thailand due to family reasons, Ten Hag named Anthony Martial as his central striker, with Rashford, Sancho and Bruno Fernandes just behind.

Ten Hag recently claimed that Harry Maguire would continue to be United's captain in the new season, despite enduring a poor 2021/22 campaign.

But Maguire was unavailable to face Liverpool due to injury, so Fernandes was given the honor of leading out United in Ten Hag's first match.

Erik Ten Hag's First Ever Man United Starting XI

David De Gea; Diogo Dalot, Victor Lindelof, Raphael Varane, Luke Shaw; Scott McTominay, Fred; Jadon Sancho, Bruno Fernandes, Marcus Rashford; Anthony Martial.

Erik ten Hag (center) pictured giving instructions to his Manchester United players ahead of a friendly game against Liverpool in Thailand

Liverpool Line-Up Vs Man United

While Ten Hag opted to name a starting XI full of players with first-team experience, Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp selected multiple rookies in his side.

Five of Liverpool's starters were teenagers - Isaac Mabaya, 17, Luke Chambers, 18, Tyler Morton, 19, Fabio Carvalho, 19, and Harvey Elliott, 19.

