Arkansas State

Program helps Arkansans pay their electricity bills

By John Paul Schmidt
KOLR10 News
 2 days ago

ARKANSAS — A program that helps Arkansas residents pay for their electricity is about to start offering assistance and will run until September or until funds run out.

The Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program kicks off on July 25, when Arkansas residents can begin applying. Last year, the program spent $862,000 to help those who needed help with their electricity bill and processed 3,563 applicants, according to Program Director Beverly Vaughn.

“That is people who would have lost their power if we had not stepped in and helped them,” Vaughn said.

LIHEAP will offer its assistance until September 30 or until the funds are completely expended. Any Arkansas residents who want to apply for the program should get in touch with the community-based organization that serves the county they live in.

To qualify for the program, an applicant must meet maximum income requirements for the number of household members in their home:

Household Size Maximum Monthly Countable Income
1 $1,859
2 $2,430
3 $3,002
4 $3,574
5 $4,146
6 $4,718
7 $5,015
8 $5,583
9 $6,150
10 $6,718
11 $7,285
12 $7,853
13 $8,420
14 $8,988
15 $9,555
16 $10,123
17 $10,690
18 $11,258
19 $11,825
Courtesy of LIHEAP
KOLR10 News

